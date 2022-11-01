Gear
Published November 1, 2022

DC Shoes Introduces a New, Fourth Wall-Breaking, Offbeat Deadpool Collection

Preview the new collection now!

by Marvel
dc shoes

DC Shoes is teaming up with Marvel for a custom Deadpool collection. With a wide range of adult footwear and apparel, the collection combines the excitement surrounding the beloved character with vintage art from the original comic books.

True to form, Deadpool breaks the fourth wall within the collection — with custom quotes and artwork poking fun at himself and DC Shoes. From the box art and tissue paper to the chimichanga references, the fine details of the collections are bound to excite casual fans and collectors alike.

The hero of the collection is the Manteca which features a distressed waxed canvas to replicate Deadpool’s iconic red and black suit. Another standout is the Manual Hi with a digital print featuring original Deadpool comic book art from 1994, the same year that DC Shoes launched as a brand. The collection is rounded out by a range of DC Shoes’ best-selling Essential styles and wearable apparel staples for adults.

dc shoes

To align with the global release, DC Shoes and Marvel created a custom comic book where Deadpool travels back to 1994 and links up with DC Shoes team members Josh Kalis, Ken Block, Danny Way, Mike Blabac, and Wes Kremer. Although not for sale, 5,000 copies of the comic will be distributed globally through giveaways, partnerships, and seeding.

The Marvel X DC Shoes Collection will be available globally at select stores and at dcshoes.com on November 5, 2022. Join DC Crew to get early access to the latest collection!

Comics

Tony Stark Armors up for His Next Era in All-New 'Invincible Iron Man' #1 Covers

Gear

New Items Arrive at shopDisney with Early Access for Disney+ Subscribers

Podcasts

Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast Debuts November 3

Games

The Marvel Staff Shares Their Favorite Cards for MARVEL SNAP

Gear

Marvel Studios SELECTS: New Artist Series Debuts

