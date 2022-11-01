DC Shoes Introduces a New, Fourth Wall-Breaking, Offbeat Deadpool Collection

DC Shoes is teaming up with Marvel for a custom Deadpool collection. With a wide range of adult footwear and apparel, the collection combines the excitement surrounding the beloved character with vintage art from the original comic books.



True to form, Deadpool breaks the fourth wall within the collection — with custom quotes and artwork poking fun at himself and DC Shoes. From the box art and tissue paper to the chimichanga references, the fine details of the collections are bound to excite casual fans and collectors alike.



The hero of the collection is the Manteca which features a distressed waxed canvas to replicate Deadpool’s iconic red and black suit. Another standout is the Manual Hi with a digital print featuring original Deadpool comic book art from 1994, the same year that DC Shoes launched as a brand. The collection is rounded out by a range of DC Shoes’ best-selling Essential styles and wearable apparel staples for adults.