Hasbro Releases New Collection of Black Panther Legacy Items

Celebrating the honor and stories of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, Hasbro is releasing a brand new collection of figures and toys featuring familiar characters out of Wakanda. Part of the larger Marvel Studios Legacy line, this wave includes a re-release featuring a handful of Marvel Legends figures, along with Titan Hero Series, and even new role-play items, too!

Following the successful launch of the Infinity Saga line last year, fans have been asking for more from other films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new Legacy Line is designed to give fans the chance to commemorate and celebrate the impact of Black Panther — and get ready for the upcoming release of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Additionally, more characters and films will be released in the larger Legacy line, with more programs to come this summer! Pre-order the items now at Hasbro Pulse, and find many at mass retailers later this summer!