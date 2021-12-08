Gear
Published December 8, 2021

Holiday Gift Guide: Ugly Sweaters

Nothing says "holiday cheer" like a festive sweater!

by Rachel Paige
ugly sweaters

Shopping on your mind, but don’t know where to start? If there are any Marvel fans on your holiday gift list this year, the Marvel.com team has you covered with some of the best items to snag to place under the tree (or drop into a stocking). 

It’s a shame to call any of these items “ugly,” because some of them are kinda cute! Whatever you’ve got an ugly sweater party on the horizon, or just want to stock up on warm-weather items for the cold days of December, there are plenty of different marvel designs to choose from. Plus, considering that Hawkeye is a Christmas show, find a wide assortment of different Clint Barton and Kate Bishop designs, too!

And, if you happen to be reading this on December 21, know that all items here are available via Amazon Prime's 2-day shipping! 

Looking for more? Find all of Marvel's 2021 Gift Guides here

Holidays
1/
Buy it here

