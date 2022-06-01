Marvel Pride Shirts Arrive at Amazon's Design Vault

June 1 kicks off the start of Pride Month, and it's time to celebrate with everything red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple. The Marvel Design Vault has rolled out a brand new collection of Pride t-shirts featuring the Marvel logo and Avengers insignia in a rainbow motif, and all are available to shop now!

Additionally, the Design Vault has honed in on Loki, Valkyrie, and the X-Men to spotlight them as well, in addition to Deadpool — but he's always feeling the love.

The designs are available as t-shirts, sweatshirts, tank tops, v-necks, and more. Additionally, in celebration of Pride and the company’s Pride collection, The Walt Disney Company is giving funds as part of our ongoing commitment to organizations around the world that support LGBTQ+ communities. Learn more about the organizations and their impactful work at TWDCPrideCollection.com.

Shop the designs now at Amazon, and if you're looking for more Marvel Pride items head over to shopDisney to explore more of the collection!