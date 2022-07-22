SDCC 2022: East Continental Gems Reveals Infinity Collection of Gemstones

Marvel and East Continental Gems today announced the launch of the official Infinity Collection of Gemstones. This unprecedented collection was curated by East Continental Gems and was unveiled at the Marvel Booth at San Diego Comic-Con earlier today - making it one of the rarest collectibles to debut at SDCC. Appropriately, Marvel superfan Daymond John, Founder, President, and CEO of FUBU, and investor on the hit ABC reality television series Shark Tank, was on hand to unveil these one-of-a-kind collectibles.

The Infinity Collection of Gemstones consists of the Six Infinity Stones from the Marvel Universe: Time, Space, Reality, Mind, Power, and Soul. Each of the Infinity Stones are remnants of singularities that predated the Universe. Darren Romanelli aka DRx, a Los Angeles-based creative (Dog Days at The Pit Palm Springs and Built In at the Neutra VDL House and Mickey's birthday at Parco Museum Tokyo) served as the collection’s Creative Director. While their values in the Marvel Universe cannot be imagined because of the powers each stone carries, this collection is primed to become one of the most valuable Marvel collectible items. The six stones combined are over 150 carats and come with a total estimated value surpassing $25 million.

“Fans and collectors are a very important consumer for Marvel since they truly live the Marvel lifestyle every day and are always seeking to connect with the brand in new and unique ways. We feel this authentic gemstone collection is cool and unexpected and extends the reach of the Marvel brand,” says Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Consumer Products.

“There has never been anything as exciting and interesting in the Marvel Universe than the prized Infinity Stones and as a fourth-generation jeweler and fan, I am honored that Marvel entrusted us with the monumental task of curating the Infinity Gem Collection for our universe,” said Adam Mirzoeff, President of East Continental Gems.

Each of the Stones will be displayed in an exclusive Infinity Gauntlet customized to house these gems, specially crafted by Gentle Giant Ltd., the industry leader in the high-end collectible toys and consumer products sold throughout the world.