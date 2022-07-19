Marvel Entertainment's Full Lineup of Booth Events at San Diego Comic-Con 2022
Stop by the Marvel booth (#2329) for Marvel's livestream broadcast, giveaways, and signings!
Marvel's Booth Events are here! Stay up to date with Panels, Signings, Marvel Live! and other schedules at San Diego!
Thursday, July 21
11:00 - 11:10 PM PT Welcome to SDCC 2022
1:00 - 1:30 PM PT Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing Cosplay Photo-Op
1:45 - 2:15 PM PT Marvel Comics “Carnage” Signing - Ram V
2:30 - 2:45 PM PT The Making of Marvel's Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing - The Exhibition
5:00 - 5:30 PM PT Marvel Comics “Deadpool: Bad Blood” Signing - Rob Liefeld
5:50 - 6:00 PM PT Trivia Time with Marvel Insider
6:00 - 7:00 PM PT Marvel Giveaway Hour
Friday, July 22
12:00 - 12:30 PM PT Marvel Comics “Miles Morales: Shock Waves” Signing - Pablo Leon
1:00 - 1:15 PM PT Marvel Mystery Reveal
2:00 - 2:05 PM PT Jazwares: Spider-Rex and Venomosaurus Presentation
3:00 - 3:30 PM PT Marvel Studios Animation Signing - Ryan Meinerding
3:45 - 4:00 PM PT Whatnot Demo & Live Auction
4:15 – 4:45 PM PT Marvel Comics “Wild Cards” Signing - Paul Cornell
5:50 - 6:00 PM PT Trivia Time with Marvel Insider
6:00 - 7:00 PM PT Marvel Giveaway Hour
Saturday, July 23
12:15 - 12:45 PM PT Marvel Comics “Strange Academy” Signing - Humberto Ramos / Skottie Young
1:00 - 1:30 PM PT Marvel Comics “Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty” Signing - Colin Kelly / Jackson Lanzing
1:45 - 2:30 PM PT Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Signing with Bruce Campbell*
3:00 - 3:30 PM PT Marvel Comics “Spider-Man” Signing - Dan Slott
3:45 - 4:15 PM PT Marvel Studios Visual Development Signing - Andy Park
5:00 - 5:15 PM PT Whatnot Demo & Live Auction
5:20 - 5:30 PM PT Trivia Time with Marvel Insider
5:30 - 6:30 PM PT Marvel Becoming Cosplay Competition
Sunday, July 24
11:00 - 11:30 PM PT Marvel x Whatnot: 100 Thieves Q&A with Kris London
11:45 - 12:15 PM PT Marvel Studios Visual Development Signing - Ryan Meinerding
1:00 - 1:30 PM PT Marvel Comics “Wolverine” Signing - Adam Kubert
1:45 - 2:15 PM PT Marvel x Whatnot: Big Marvel Giveaway
2:30 - 3:30 PM PT Marvel Becoming Kids Costume Event
3:50 - 4:00 PM PT Trivia Time with Marvel Insider
4:00 - 5:00 PM PT Marvel Giveaway Hour
*Ticketed event. Tickets distributed the morning of the signing at the Marvel Booth, as soon as the convention opens. Schedule subject to change.
Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel updates at San Diego!
San Diego Comic-Con 2022 runs Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2022, follow along live on Marvel.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Gear
Black Panther Legacy Items Arrive From Funko, Hasbro, RockLove Jewelry, and More
Culture & Lifestyle
Marvel Entertainment Unveils 2022 San Diego Comic-Con Panel Line-Up