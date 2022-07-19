Marvel Entertainment's Full Lineup of Booth Events at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Marvel's Booth Events are here! Stay up to date with Panels, Signings, Marvel Live! and other schedules at San Diego!

Thursday, July 21

11:00 - 11:10 PM PT Welcome to SDCC 2022

1:00 - 1:30 PM PT Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing Cosplay Photo-Op

1:45 - 2:15 PM PT Marvel Comics “Carnage” Signing - Ram V

2:30 - 2:45 PM PT The Making of Marvel's Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing - The Exhibition

5:00 - 5:30 PM PT Marvel Comics “Deadpool: Bad Blood” Signing - Rob Liefeld

5:50 - 6:00 PM PT Trivia Time with Marvel Insider

6:00 - 7:00 PM PT Marvel Giveaway Hour

Friday, July 22

12:00 - 12:30 PM PT Marvel Comics “Miles Morales: Shock Waves” Signing - Pablo Leon

1:00 - 1:15 PM PT Marvel Mystery Reveal

2:00 - 2:05 PM PT Jazwares: Spider-Rex and Venomosaurus Presentation

3:00 - 3:30 PM PT Marvel Studios Animation Signing - Ryan Meinerding

3:45 - 4:00 PM PT Whatnot Demo & Live Auction

4:15 – 4:45 PM PT Marvel Comics “Wild Cards” Signing - Paul Cornell

5:50 - 6:00 PM PT Trivia Time with Marvel Insider

6:00 - 7:00 PM PT Marvel Giveaway Hour

Saturday, July 23

12:15 - 12:45 PM PT Marvel Comics “Strange Academy” Signing - Humberto Ramos / Skottie Young

1:00 - 1:30 PM PT Marvel Comics “Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty” Signing - Colin Kelly / Jackson Lanzing

1:45 - 2:30 PM PT Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Signing with Bruce Campbell*

3:00 - 3:30 PM PT Marvel Comics “Spider-Man” Signing - Dan Slott

3:45 - 4:15 PM PT Marvel Studios Visual Development Signing - Andy Park

5:00 - 5:15 PM PT Whatnot Demo & Live Auction

5:20 - 5:30 PM PT Trivia Time with Marvel Insider

5:30 - 6:30 PM PT Marvel Becoming Cosplay Competition

Sunday, July 24

11:00 - 11:30 PM PT Marvel x Whatnot: 100 Thieves Q&A with Kris London

11:45 - 12:15 PM PT Marvel Studios Visual Development Signing - Ryan Meinerding

1:00 - 1:30 PM PT Marvel Comics “Wolverine” Signing - Adam Kubert

1:45 - 2:15 PM PT Marvel x Whatnot: Big Marvel Giveaway

2:30 - 3:30 PM PT Marvel Becoming Kids Costume Event

3:50 - 4:00 PM PT Trivia Time with Marvel Insider

4:00 - 5:00 PM PT Marvel Giveaway Hour

*Ticketed event. Tickets distributed the morning of the signing at the Marvel Booth, as soon as the convention opens. Schedule subject to change.

Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel updates at San Diego!

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 runs Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2022, follow along live on Marvel.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.