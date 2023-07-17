Gear
Published July 17, 2023

SDCC 2023: 100% Soft Reveals New Enamel Pins and Vinyl Megamoji

Find these items and more at Booth #1335!

by Marvel
kevin

With San Diego Comic-Con 2023 fast approaching, 100% Soft has revealed the brand new Marvel Studios items making their debut this year at Booth #1335!

100% Soft — the artist behind all of your favorite Marvel Studios emojis, Truck Torrence — has added a slew of brand new enamel pins and one very powerful vinyl Megamoji to the ever-growing Marvel collection. Find the daily pins rollout below, and the K.E.V.I.N. vinyl figure will be available every day (because K.E.V.I.N. is watching...always watching). 

Pick up the pins for $10 a piece, and K.E.V.I.N. for $16!

WEDNESDAY, July 19
Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War
Iron Man Mark 1, Iron Man

THURSDAY, July 20
Dancing Baby Groot, Guardians of the Galaxy
Yondu, Guardians of the Galaxy
Ted, Werewolf by Night

FRIDAY, July 21
Lil Steve Rogers, Captain America: The First Avenger
Tony Stark, Iron Man

SATURDAY, July 22
Classic Loki, Loki
Loki, Thor: Ragnarok
M.O.D.O.K., Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

SUNDAY, July 23
Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame
Bro Thor, Avengers: Endgame
Worthy Captain America, Avengers: Endgame

Want more Marvel pins and figures? Stop by the 100% Soft booth #1335 to discover more Marvel heroes, villains, and everyone in between. Find all the new items in the image gallery below. 

Looking for more Marvel at SDCC 2023? Fans can stop by the Marvel booth (#2329) for the livestream broadcast, giveaways, signings, grab convention-exclusive merchandise at The Official Marvel Store (#2519), Marvel Unlimited subscription offers, and so much more! Find all of Marvel’s panels for 2023 here!

Movies

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Blasts Onto Disney+ on August 2

TV Shows

‘Secret Invasion’: Don Cheadle and Kevin Feige on Rhodey’s Big Reveal

TV Shows

'Secret Invasion': New Trailer Previews Last Two Climactic Episodes

Comics

Marvel Comics Presents: The Death of Moon Knight

Comics

July 19's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

In this article: San Diego Comic-Con 2023

