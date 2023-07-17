SDCC 2023: 100% Soft Reveals New Enamel Pins and Vinyl Megamoji

With San Diego Comic-Con 2023 fast approaching, 100% Soft has revealed the brand new Marvel Studios items making their debut this year at Booth #1335!

100% Soft — the artist behind all of your favorite Marvel Studios emojis, Truck Torrence — has added a slew of brand new enamel pins and one very powerful vinyl Megamoji to the ever-growing Marvel collection. Find the daily pins rollout below, and the K.E.V.I.N. vinyl figure will be available every day (because K.E.V.I.N. is watching...always watching).

Pick up the pins for $10 a piece, and K.E.V.I.N. for $16!

WEDNESDAY, July 19

Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War

Iron Man Mark 1, Iron Man

THURSDAY, July 20

Dancing Baby Groot, Guardians of the Galaxy

Yondu, Guardians of the Galaxy

Ted, Werewolf by Night



FRIDAY, July 21

Lil Steve Rogers, Captain America: The First Avenger

Tony Stark, Iron Man

SATURDAY, July 22

Classic Loki, Loki

Loki, Thor: Ragnarok

M.O.D.O.K., Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

SUNDAY, July 23

Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame

Bro Thor, Avengers: Endgame

Worthy Captain America, Avengers: Endgame

Want more Marvel pins and figures? Stop by the 100% Soft booth #1335 to discover more Marvel heroes, villains, and everyone in between. Find all the new items in the image gallery below.

Looking for more Marvel at SDCC 2023? Fans can stop by the Marvel booth (#2329) for the livestream broadcast, giveaways, signings, grab convention-exclusive merchandise at The Official Marvel Store (#2519), Marvel Unlimited subscription offers, and so much more! Find all of Marvel’s panels for 2023 here!