SDCC 2023: All the Breaking X-Men News from San Diego Comic-Con

Agent M himself, AKA Ryan Penagos (VP & Creative Executive), hosted a can’t-miss live edition of the This Week in Marvel podcast at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con! Joining him at the Designing the X-Men: A This Week in Marvel Special Event panel were Krakoan Gardeners Jordan D. White (Senior Editor) and Sarah Brunstad (Editor), Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, superstar artist Joshua Cassara (X-FORCE, X-MEN), and more surprise guests! Covering logos to data pages, new costumes to Hellfire Gala ensembles, Krakoan topography to the layout of the Green Lagoon, audience members got the inside scoop about the creative process behind the modern era of X-Men comics along with hints of what is to come with the FALL OF X.

In case you missed it, watch the Designing the X-Men panel in full, or grab our highlights below!

ON JOSHUA CASSARA’S INCREDIBLE GREEN LAGOON SPREAD

“It took me a week to draw,” revealed Cassara of the incredible double-page spread from X-FORCE (2019) #9. “It was during Christmas. I started on Christmas Eve and ended on New Year’s Day.”

“Our minds were blown,” recalled Senior Editor Jordan D. White on first seeing the art. “We knew it was coming, but I don’t think we had any idea it was going to be as cool as it is. And have the great reaction that it did--I know people went absolutely bonkers for it and rightly so.”