Gear
Published July 22, 2023

SDCC 2023: Suit Up with the Official Marvel Spider-Man Suit from Jazwares

Available for pre-sale! Don't miss the chance to own your very own Spidey suit!

by Marvel

 

Look out for the web-slinger: here comes the MARVEL Spider-Man Adult Zentai Suit

Jazwares unveiled their realistic Spider-Man suit at San Diego Comic Con this year, where attendees found themselves being interviewed by their favorite Daily Bugle reporter-turned-Spider-hero!

Spidey Surprises Fans at SDCC

Featuring a detailed printed design of Peter Parker's classic suit, this form-fitting jumpsuit is made of two-way stretch spandex and features invisible zippers in the front & back. An officially licensed MARVEL product from Jazwares, this is a must-have for all fans of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! Each Spider-Man Spandex Zentai Jumpsuit comes with a Spider-Man Spandex Fabric Overhead Mask.

Available on Amazon, the costumes will be available for pre-sale—swing by today to get your very own Spider-Man suit at Booth 3513, along with other amazing costumes from Jazwares!

Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements at San Diego!

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 runs Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2023, follow along live on Marvel.comYouTubeInstagramTwitterFacebookTikTok and Twitch.

Games

SDCC 2023: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Showcases New Story Trailer at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Comics

SDCC 2023: 'X-Men Blue: Origins' #1 Reveals the Truth Behind Nightcrawler's Birth

Comics

SDCC 2023: Marvel Announces Its Next Major Crossover Event—Gang War

Live Events

SDCC 2023: All the Best Marvel Cosplay from San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Movies

'The Marvels' Official Trailer: Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan Take Flight

In this article: San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Spider-Man (Peter Parker)

