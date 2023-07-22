SDCC 2023: Suit Up with the Official Marvel Spider-Man Suit from Jazwares
Available for pre-sale! Don't miss the chance to own your very own Spidey suit!
Look out for the web-slinger: here comes the MARVEL Spider-Man Adult Zentai Suit!
Jazwares unveiled their realistic Spider-Man suit at San Diego Comic Con this year, where attendees found themselves being interviewed by their favorite Daily Bugle reporter-turned-Spider-hero!
Featuring a detailed printed design of Peter Parker's classic suit, this form-fitting jumpsuit is made of two-way stretch spandex and features invisible zippers in the front & back. An officially licensed MARVEL product from Jazwares, this is a must-have for all fans of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! Each Spider-Man Spandex Zentai Jumpsuit comes with a Spider-Man Spandex Fabric Overhead Mask.
Available on Amazon, the costumes will be available for pre-sale—swing by today to get your very own Spider-Man suit at Booth 3513, along with other amazing costumes from Jazwares!
Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements at San Diego!
San Diego Comic-Con 2023 runs Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2023, follow along live on Marvel.com, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and Twitch.
