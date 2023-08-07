Shop Marvel Must Haves: Back to School 2023

It's time to swing back into school, and Marvel has everything you need to start the year off right! Get back to school ready with Spider-Man and some of his amazing friends with a bevy of classroom accessories and styling new t-shirts and outfits for whatever homework (and/or villains) might come your way. Keep your lunches cold, your pencils sharp, and your Spide-Senses ready for Fall 2023!

Browse through items from Bio World, Zak, Yoobi, Simple Modern, and more in the image gallery below!

Want more More Marvel Must Haves? Shop Disney+ shows including WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Secret Invasion, right here! Looking for Marvel movies? Shop Ant-Man and the Wasp and Guardians of the Galaxy now!