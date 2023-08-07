Shop Marvel Must Haves: Back to School 2023
Swing into school with Spidey items.
It's time to swing back into school, and Marvel has everything you need to start the year off right! Get back to school ready with Spider-Man and some of his amazing friends with a bevy of classroom accessories and styling new t-shirts and outfits for whatever homework (and/or villains) might come your way. Keep your lunches cold, your pencils sharp, and your Spide-Senses ready for Fall 2023!
Browse through items from Bio World, Zak, Yoobi, Simple Modern, and more in the image gallery below!
Want more More Marvel Must Haves? Shop Disney+ shows including WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Secret Invasion, right here! Looking for Marvel movies? Shop Ant-Man and the Wasp and Guardians of the Galaxy now!
