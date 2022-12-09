Shop Marvel Must Haves: Stock Up On New Black Panther Items Now

Wakanda Forever! With the latest Marvel Studios film now in theaters, dozens of brand new items — ranging from apparel to accessories, home goods, hair products, figures, and toys, along with makeup and so much more — are rolling out across stores for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Whatever you’re looking for, you won’t need to travel to Wakanda to find it. Dive into the image gallery below and find just a handful of what you’ll find on shelves and online tied to the movie, featuring so many returning favorite characters, along with some new ones, too.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in theaters.

Wakanda Forever! Follow Black Panther on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and find Marvel now on TikTok!