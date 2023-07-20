Marvel Unlimited’s ‘X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event’: Revisiting the X-Men’s Animated Legacy

ON THE LONG ROAD TO PRODUCING X-MEN: THE ANIMATED SERIES:

LARRY HOUSTON: When we were given the green light to do a pilot for [precursor to X-Men: TAS] Pryde of the X-Men, I was like a kid in a candy store, getting to put together what I knew was going to be a successful show with myself, [X-Men supervising producer] Will Meugniot, and [animator] Rick Hoberg. We put this thing together because we were all fanboys who were also directors working in the animation studio. And it was like the best thing that we could ever have hoped for. We got the best animation. And we got really good voice actors. The only problem we had was that the zeitgeist was wrong. I mean, CBS, NBC, ABC just didn't understand-- “What's a mutant? What is this? How come they don't like each other?” It was just the wrong time to do it. We had to wait another six years to put the real series on, the series that you guys saw.

JULIA LEWALD: Fox Kids was a brand-new network back then. And it's hard to realize, but ABC, CBS, NBC were the three big players in kids Saturday morning [programming]. Fox and Fox Kids were brand-new players, and they were willing to take some chances and willing to try some properties that the other networks had passed on.

ERIC LEWALD: And the lady that made it happen, Margaret Loesch, [had] just been made president of this little company. And she took the biggest risk on the planet and hired all of us.

ON WHAT X-MEN: THE ANIMATED SERIES MEANT TO ITS VIEWERS:

BEAU DEMAYO: When I first met Eric, Larry, and Julia, it was very emotional. And I was like, literally, “your show saved my life.” I think it is [like that] for a lot of people. I grew up in Florida, a very small town, and no one looked like me. I was this mixed-race kid, Black, white. Then was like, “Oh, shoot, I'm gay too!” No one around me resembled me. And then here's this show that I'm tuning into as a 10-year-old. And I'm like, “Oh, they get it.” [The X-Men] are struggling with identity too. And it was really giving me those building blocks to start to understand how you create an identity in a vacuum. And as I was getting older, I was reading comics. Then I saw the first X-Men movie. And I remember I went to a bookstore [and picked up] Screenwriting for Dummies to learn how to write a script. I wrote a horribly formatted—no one will ever see it—sequel to the first movie and discovered my love of screenwriting in general.

ON HOW X-MEN ’97 CAME TO BE:

BEAU DEMAYO: I had just wrapped up working on Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, and got a call that Brad Winderbaum, who is [Marvel Studios’] Head of Streaming, wanted to chat. And I was nervous, but cool. And we got on this [call], and we were talking about projects. He's like, “Would you ever be interested in maybe pitching a show? Well, let me just show you a picture…”

And he shows me a picture of X-Men: The Animated Series. And I'm like, OK, well, I should be professional and try to play this cool. So, I was like, “yeah, I'd be really interested in thinking about that. Yeah, let's think.” And then properly got off the phone, screamed, cried, ran around. And then just came up with a pitch and pitched it to Kevin Feige. And he and Brad could not have been more supportive, and also encouraging to make sure that we got it right.

And I went into the desert for about two weeks, came up with the entire first season, and then came back. And we got Eric, Julia, and Larry to come aboard. They have been such amazing creative partners. We've just assembled a great team of amazing directors and artists and storyboard artists and writers to just get this right and really drill down what I think the X-Men is always going to be about.