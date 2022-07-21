Deadpool And Logan To Join The Marvel Collection On Disney+

“Logan” (2017): In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hideout on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.

Time to Make the Chimichangas

To celebrate the arrival of these films on Disney+, fans heading to San Diego Comic-Con can pick up a free mini chimichanga, a.k.a. Deadpool’s favorite word to say, while supplies last. Disney+’s Deadpool chimichanga truck will be available at Seaport Village at the corner of Kettner and S Embarcadero in San Diego from 12-5pm PT on Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23.