‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’: Go Behind-the-Scenes with Industrial Light & Magic

Wondering what kind of madness goes into creating the multiverse? Well, wonder no more, as Industrial Light & Magic pulls back the curtain on bringing Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to life, one Doctor Strange at a time.

In a brand new video, the visual effects company offers a peek at what went into creating a variety of different scenes in the movie, along with some of the more intense battles, too. Discover how Scarlet Witch's battle with the Illuminati was built from the ground up, in addition to diving deeper into Strange's third eye. Plus, who doesn't want to see what effects were needed to bring Dead Strange to life?

Dive into the video above to take a trip through the Multiverse, and discover more of ILM's magic with WandaVision, Loki, Eternals, and Hawkeye!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+.