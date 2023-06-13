Movies
Published June 13, 2023

Marvel Studios Announces Updates to Theatrical Release Schedule

'CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD', 'THUNDERBOLTS', 'BLADE', 'UNTITLED DEADPOOL MOVIE', 'FANTASTIC FOUR', 'AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY', 'AVENGERS: SECRET WARS' all receive new release dates

by Marvel
Marvel Studios films

Announced by The Walt Disney Company earlier today, the upcoming Marvel Studios films Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, BladeUntitled Deadpool MovieFantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars have all received slightly shifted release dates. Find all the new dates listed below: 

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD

Previously dated on 5/3/24 moves to 7/26/24

THUNDERBOLTS

Previously dated on 7/26/24 moves to 12/20/24

BLADE

Previously dated on 9/6/24 moves to 2/14/25

UNTITLED DEADPOOL MOVIE

Previously dated on 11/8/24 moves to 5/3/24

FANTASTIC FOUR

Previously dated on 2/14/25 moves to 5/2/25

AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY

Previously dated on 5/2/25 moves to 5/1/26

AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

Previously dated 5/1/26 is now dated on 5/7/27

Want more exciting information The Multiverse Saga? Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details! And be sure to follow Marvel on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Looking for more Marvel movies and shows to stream? Sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

June 14's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

TV Shows

Marvel's 'Spidey and his Amazing Friends' Thwips a Fourth Season

Games

MARVEL SNAP Introduces Conquest Mode As a New Feature In Game

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

Marvel Studios Announces Updates to Theatrical Release Schedule

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

'Hellfire Gala 2023' #1 Sets the Stage for Krakoan High Fashion, Drama, and the Fall of X

In this article: Captain America: Brave New World, Blade, Thunderbolts, Untitled Deadpool Movie, Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Avengers: Secret Wars

Related

Movies

'Captain America: Brave New World': Anthony Mackie Shares Photo From Set

Harrison Ford joins the film as Thaddeus Ross.

1 week ago

Movies

Marvel Studios Updates Theatrical Release Schedule

'Blade,' 'Untitled Deadpool Movie,' 'Fantastic Four,' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars' are all receiving new dates.

8 months ago

Movies

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Team Up For 'Deadpool 3'

In theaters November 8, 2024.

8 months ago

TV Shows

D23 Expo 2022: All of the Marvel Studios News Coming Out of Hall D23

Dig deeper into the Multiverse Saga with new films in theaters and series streaming on Disney+

9 months ago