'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: The Album' Drops September 3

Marvel Music/Hollywood Records and Interscope Records are set to release the official motion picture soundtrack for Marvel Studios’ upcoming film, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. The soundtrack titled Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: The Album is executive produced by pioneering music collective 88rising —the leading music platform for Asian and Asian-American artists across the world — and includes original production from, and inspired by, the movie. The album will be released at store-turn worldwide alongside the film’s global release on September 3.

The soundtrack features Anderson .Paak, Rich Brian, Swae Lee, Jhené Aiko, Mark Tuan, Saweetie, Audrey Nuna, NIKI, Guapdad 4000, Warren Hue, keshi, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, DJ Snake, and many more. For a full track listing:

1. Always Rising - NIKI, Rich Brian, Warren Hue

2. Diamond + and Pearls - DPR LIVE, DPR IAN, peace.

3. In The Dark - Swae Lee, Jhené Aiko

4. Lazy Susan - 21 Savage, Rich Brian, Masiwei, Warren Hue

5. Nomad - Zion.T, Gen Hoshino

6. Fire in the Sky - Anderson .Paak

7. Lose Control – JJ Lin

8. Every Summertime – NIKI

9. Never Gonna Come Down - Mark Tuan, BIBI

10. Foolish - Rich Brian, Warren Hue, Guapdad 4000

11. Clocked Out! - Audrey Nuna, NIKI

12.Act Up - Rich Brian, Earthgang

13. Baba Says - Various Artists

14.Run It - DJ Snake, Rick Ross, Rich Brian

15. Swan Song - Saweetie, NIKI

16. War With Heaven – keshi

17. Hot Soup - 88rising, Simu Liu

18. Warriors - Warren Hue, Seori





Working in close collaboration with Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton, 88rising executive produced the historic music project, showing the next generation of Asian artists from around the world. 88rising used the film’s setting of San Francisco to tell a deeper story about the Asian-American experience — from what life is like at home, to getting into mischief, to falling in love for the first time. Just like the film itself, the album is anchored by the universal theme of family — exploring the relationships between our past generations, present, and future.



Speaking on the creative process, both Cretton and 88rising’s founder Sean Miyashiro, had this to share:

“With this album, I wanted to bring artists together to tell the stories of unconditional love and memories of growing up – the distinct warmth of mom's hot soup or cut fruit – and how she was always there for you whether you appreciated it or not. These are songs dedicated to the first dances our parents shared together when they were young, as we continue to celebrate their love stories and everlasting youth. This album is for their sacrifice, their grit, and their endless endurance to give us the platform to be great. We wanted to make music and write songs celebrating all of that, while marrying the themes of the film of cherishing family, being fearless, and realizing your destiny.” — Sean Miyashiro

“The music on this album is the beating heart of our film. As we were editing Shang-Chi, we were constantly inspired by the early recordings coming in from these incredible musicians. When I first spoke to Sean about the idea for this album, we knew we wanted it to stand alone as a piece of work, but also be wrapped in the themes of our movie… themes of family, legacy, pain and healing. We also just wanted to make a really great album that gives us all another reason to celebrate. I couldn’t be more excited to share this music and these artists with the world.” — Destin Daniel Cretton

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton and stars Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng with Michelle Yeoh.

Listeners were treated to drops all month leading with two incredible singles in “Lazy Susan” featuring heavyweights 21 Savage, Rich Brian, Masiwei and Warren Hue as well as “Every Summertime” — a befitting title for NIKI’s bouncy, sunshine-injected track.

Soon after the blockbuster single “Run It” was released featuring DJ Snake, Rick Ross and Rich Brian. The song was chosen as the official 2021-2022 ESPN College Football season anthem and will be used throughout the season — check out the official trailer below:

And as fans started to connect the dots of releases and visualizers to the film’s soundtrack, “In The Dark” was released featuring Swae Lee and Jhené Aiko unveiling another layer of the sonic accompaniment to the film.

Twelve out of the eighteen songs from the soundtrack were used in the film and will also be available on physical products (CDs, vinyl) across stores. The Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings Original Score album by composer Joel P. West (Just Mercy), will be available from Marvel Music/Hollywood Records also on September 3.

Experience Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings in theaters on September 3. Tickets are now available! And pre-order the album now!

Discover more Shang-Chi on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!