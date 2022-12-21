Stan Lee’s Cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Join Marvel.com all month long to celebrate Stan Lee’s 100th birthday! Share your own favorite Stan Lee memories and creations on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and more with #StanLee100.

You probably remember the cheers and laughter that came with Stan Lee’s inaugural appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — showing up at the same gala Tony Stark wars attending only to be mistaken for someone else. And who would have guessed that one little cameo moment would kick off a long list of other memorable moments scattered throughout Phases 1, 2, and 3 of the MCU!

Everyone has a favorite Stan Cameo, and if you need a refresher on when and where he shows up on Earth, Xandar, Sakaar, and beyond, dive into all his cameos below:

Iron Man (2008)

Arrives at the same gala as Tony Stark, where Tony mistakes him for a different attendee