Stan Lee’s Cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
"Are you Tony Stank?"
You probably remember the cheers and laughter that came with Stan Lee’s inaugural appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — showing up at the same gala Tony Stark wars attending only to be mistaken for someone else. And who would have guessed that one little cameo moment would kick off a long list of other memorable moments scattered throughout Phases 1, 2, and 3 of the MCU!
Everyone has a favorite Stan Cameo, and if you need a refresher on when and where he shows up on Earth, Xandar, Sakaar, and beyond, dive into all his cameos below:
Iron Man (2008)
Arrives at the same gala as Tony Stark, where Tony mistakes him for a different attendee
Iron Man 2 (2010)
Once again, Tony mistakes Stan for someone else, this time at the Stark Expo
Thor (2011)
While trying to lift Thor’s hammer, Mjölnir, Stan attempts to pull it out with a truck, asking, “Did it work?” (It did not work.)
Marvel’s The Avengers (2012)
After the Battle of New York, is interviewed on TV but scoffs at it, “Super Heroes in New York? Give me a break."
Iron Man 3 (2013)
Stan is seen judging a beauty pageant on a nearby TV
Thor: The Dark World (2013)
Appears as a mental ward patient who gives his shoes to Erik Selvig (for science, of course)
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
Stan shows up as a security guard and discovers that Captain America’s suit has been stolen, saying, “Oh man, I am so fired.”
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
Stan’s first time out in the galaxy! He shows up on Xandar as a citizen
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
Back on Earth, Stan attends Tony's Avengers party, where he has a little too much fun
Ant-Man (2015)
Appears as a bartender who tells a story to Luis, and the story eventually gets back to Scott Lang
Captain America: Civil War (2016)
Shows up as a deliveryman, misreading a package addressed to “Tony Stank”
Doctor Strange (2016)
Rides a bus through a Doctor Strange battle, oblivious to what’s happening around him
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
Stan suits up as an astronaut, talking to the Watchers about some of his prior adventures
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
Makes an appearance as an annoyed neighbor yelling at Spider-Man, “Don’t make me come down there, you punk!”
Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
Gives Thor a haircut, commenting “My hands aren't as steady as they used to be”
Black Panther (2018)
Appears as a casino patron who takes T’Challa’s unclaimed casino tokens
Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
Find himself driving Peter Parker’s school bus when the Children of Thanos first appear
Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)
Stan has his car shrunk by The Wasp, and comments, “Well the '60s were fun, but now I'm paying for it”
Captain Marvel (2019)
Rides on the LA Metro and trades smiles with Captain Marvel
Avengers: Endgame (2019)
A blast from the past, Stan drives a car past Camp Lehigh in the 1970s and yells, “Hey man, make love, not war!”
