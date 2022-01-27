Movies
Published January 27, 2022

WATCH: Tom Holland and Zendaya Spill Secrets from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

The two talk about working with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

by Rachel Paige

Have you ever wondered if Tom Holland would make a good veterinarian? (Spoiler alert: no) Have you ever wondered if Zendaya was a straight-A student? (Spoiler alert: she was) Do you want to know the duo’s thoughts about working alongside two additional Spider-Men? (FYI: Lots of spoilers!!)

In an interview captured before the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, stars Holland and Zendaya dish on all things about the movie, ranging from where their characters are, to how they’re coping with the multiverse breaking, and also the surprise characters they meet along the way. 

Hit play on the video above to watch the wide-ranging interview, including working alongside Tobey Maguire (aka "T McG") and "the legend himself" Andrew Garfield. 

Swing into additional Spider-Man: No Way Home coverage here

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters. Get tickets now!

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

In this article: Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man, Daredevil (Matthew Murdock), Happy Hogan, Doctor Strange (Stephen Strange), Doctor Octopus (Otto Octavius), Green Goblin (Norman Osborn), Electro (Maxwell Dillon), Sandman (William Baker), Lizard (Curtis Connors)

