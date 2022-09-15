Podcasts
Published September 15, 2022

Ken Niimura on Creating the Perfect Intro Story for Peni Parker

Marvel’s Pull List spoke to the cartoonist about his SP//dr story in Infinity Comics’ ‘Spider-Verse Unlimited’!

by Robyn Belt

Marvel’s Pull List podcast is going all-in on Spider-Man to celebrate Peter Parker’s 60th anniversary and an entire Spider-Verse of stories! In an all-new episode, hosts Ryan Penagos and Jasmine Estrada spoke with cartoonist and writer Ken Niimura (I Kill Giants, Umami) about SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #7-14, his Peni Parker-centric arc that sees the bionic-suited Spider-Hero juggling schoolwork, a complicated family history, and even city-stomping monsters. Read the complete Peni Parker story on the Marvel Unlimited app now, and hear from Niimura on his love for the character plus his unique art process!

[RELATEDPreview the Latest Arc of ‘Spider-Verse Unlimited’ Starring Peni Parker]

“I read the [Peni Parker] issues that we had. And, basically I was like, ‘If I were a reader, would there be anything that I would [want] to understand about the character?’”, says Niimura on his prep for SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED. “There were a number of small questions—what’s her relation with her deceased father or what does her daily life look like? I was just gonna try to make a [story arc] that would at least answer those questions and level the ground so that after that more stories can come without anyone having those questions.”

SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #7 by Ken Niimura.
SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #7 by Ken Niimura.
SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #7 by Ken Niimura.

 “I've been reading comics for a long time and I would say that the influence that manga has had in comics allows people to be like, ‘It's okay if we slow down and just let the character breath,” says Niimura on his “slice of life” take on Peni Parker. “That [approach] for me was the architecture.”

Niimura’s heritage, (the Spain-born creator is Spanish and Japanese), also informed his process. “I don't do a script. I work the Japanese way, which is I do the storyboards and on the storyboards I put the text. It's a bit more complex, but at the end of the day, it's easier.” Scripting for a vertical format presented a unique opportunity too: “It's a very rich medium, you know? The good thing about a web comic, vertical scroll reading, is that if you want to add a panel it’s no problem whatsoever. And so the editing part was so great because the length was never a problem. It's an easy-to-read comic!”

SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #9 by Ken Niimura.
SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #9 by Ken Niimura.

Listen to the full episode on Marvel’s Pull List now, then read SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #7-14 on the Marvel Unlimited app!

Marvel is celebrating Spider-Man's 60th anniversary! Stay tuned for more Spider-fun right here on Marvel.com.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

New Ongoing 'Scarlet Witch' Comic Series Casts a Spell to Unlock Wanda Maximoff's Full Potential

Live Events

Marvel Entertainment Unveils 2022 New York Comic Con Panel Line-Up

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Announcing the 2022 Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit

Culture & Lifestyle

Stock Up on All-New Books and Specials from Across the Marvel Universe

Culture & Lifestyle

Secret Cinema Creates an Out-of-This-World Experience for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

In this article: Marvel Unlimited, Infinity Comics, Peni Parker, Spider-Verse

Related

Comics

Miles Morales Unravels a Dangerous Mystery in ‘Spider-Verse Unlimited’

Also featuring Ms. Marvel! Writer J. Holtham talks to us about his latest Miles Morales arc kicking off in ‘Spider-Verse Unlimited Infinity Comic’ #15!

2 days ago

Comics

Announcing the 2022 Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit

Your first look at all the exclusive merch and perks arriving with this year's Marvel Unlimited Plus kit!

2 days ago

0:45

Trailers & Extras

Expand Your Universe with Marvel's Infinity Comics

Celebrating one whole year of Infinity Comics! Marvel Unlimited's exclusive vertical lineup has something for everyone. Read new stories weekly starring the Avengers, Spider-Man, and even Jeff the Land Shark.

3 days ago

Comics

Marvel Unlimited Celebrates One Year of Infinity Comics

Read some of these fan-favorite, top-read vertical series on the Marvel Unlimited app!

3 days ago