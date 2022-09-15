Ken Niimura on Creating the Perfect Intro Story for Peni Parker

“I've been reading comics for a long time and I would say that the influence that manga has had in comics allows people to be like, ‘It's okay if we slow down and just let the character breath,” says Niimura on his “slice of life” take on Peni Parker. “That [approach] for me was the architecture.”

Niimura’s heritage, (the Spain-born creator is Spanish and Japanese), also informed his process. “I don't do a script. I work the Japanese way, which is I do the storyboards and on the storyboards I put the text. It's a bit more complex, but at the end of the day, it's easier.” Scripting for a vertical format presented a unique opportunity too: “It's a very rich medium, you know? The good thing about a web comic, vertical scroll reading, is that if you want to add a panel it’s no problem whatsoever. And so the editing part was so great because the length was never a problem. It's an easy-to-read comic!”