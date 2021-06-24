Getting to Know Cora, the Rigellian Recorder of 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord'

Cora, the Rigellian Recorder responsible for documenting our heroes' exploits, has emerged as both a fan favorite and a fascinating enigma crucial to the story of Old Man Star-Lord, thanks in no small part to actor Nadine Malouf's brilliant portrayal of the character. And, according to writer Benjamin Percy, Cora plays several significant roles.

"The rookie perspective is something that I think is especially helpful in the audio frame," he begins."Think about the rookie perspective in other stories—Harry Potter is not a wizard when his story begins. Luke Skywalker is not a Jedi at the beginning of Star Wars. And Ethan Hawk is a fresh-faced cop, partnered with a grizzled veteran, in Training Day.

"And that's because there's a lot of stuff that needs to be explained. And exposition can be hazardous to storytelling—especially audio storytelling, because you rely so heavily on dialogue. So, because characters like Harry Potter and Luke Skywalker know nothing about Hogwarts or The Force or whatever, you've got this curiosity driving them. And they will learn at the same time that the audience learns.

"Something very similar is happening in Old Man Star-Lord, in that we're going to be introduced to a post-apocalyptic Earth. And everything we know about the Marvel Universe has been turned on its head. And the story of Quill and Rocket begins in space. And until they arrive on Earth, when the base lands at the end of the first episode, they have no clue what's happened to our planet.

"So the audience is going to be learning about the new rules of this world as they learn. It's an organic delivery system. And the Recorder is at the heart of this."

Rigellian Recorders have long documented the history of the mighty Marvel Multiverse; they first appeared in the pages of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's THOR #132 in the mid-1960s. Since then, they've wandered the cosmos as objective observers in search of knowledge. Like Uatu the Watcher, but with wires and plugs.