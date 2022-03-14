The Future of T’Challa Revealed in ‘The History of Marvel Comics: Black Panther’ Podcast

ON THE TRANSITION FROM FILMMAKING TO COMICS WRITING:

JOHN RIDLEY: I love [comics]. I love the stories, I love the characters, I love the wish fulfillment, I love all that. It is sequential art. And that's really what filmmaking is about, particularly in the developmental stages when you're-- back in the day you would storyboard a lot, and really think about how do you tell a story? What shots do you need? What shots don't you need? How do you check that emotionality of characters? There's a thing called emotional mapping, where you really lay out a character is going to start here, and go here, and go here. And it sounds really fundamental. But those were really important aspects of storytelling, of my mental, emotional development, of my wanting to tell stories that had impact, had cultural impact. And also ultimately stories that represent. Because when I was a kid you didn't see a lot of characters of color.

ON WAKANDA GONE GLOBAL:

NIC STONE: There are other fictional worlds in the Marvel Universe. Atlantis, Asgard. And sometimes we come back to Earth. But Wakanda-- it seems to carry more significance than all of them. And I want to know why you think that is.

JESSE J. HOLLAND: I think, for me, the attraction to Wakanda—and I think it might be for some other people as well—is the idea of Wakanda is what Africa would have been without colonization and slavery. So when I'm looking at Wakanda, I'm looking at a world that should be, because they were never conquered. They didn't need anything that Europe or Asia had. And they were allowed to grow naturally. And this fabulous place is the result. So, for me, that's the whole obsession I have with the country of Wakanda, because in my head, it's the alternate history of the continent—not a country—the continent of Africa.

STEPHANIE WILLIAMS: So unlike Atlantis or Asgard-- you know, these are not places that, as a Black person, I'm like, “Oh, yeah, I want to visit there.” Maybe Atlantis. I don't know. But with Wakanda, you see Black people thriving in a way that you perhaps have never seen before. And that's fun because what is so great about comics, and just storytelling in general, is that conflict or things that are happening does not have to be limited to, or have the same limitations, as we have in real life. So in that, Wakanda presents this opportunity to play around with what it would look like if we were truly in power, if there was conflict, or how we would handle things without white interference. And I think that's something that I like. It doesn't have to be clean. It hardly ever is. But Wakanda does that in a way that Asgard could never, or Atlantis or wherever, you know, Doctor Doom is at--

EVAN NARCISSE: You better put some respect on Latveria’s name!

JESSE J. HOLLAND: I was about to say the same thing!

STEPHANIE WILLIAMS: Latveria, right-- you know what? That was disrespectful 'cause I do love Doctor Doom. But he be tripping.