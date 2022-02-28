Time for a Translation: T’Challa Steps into the Modern Marvel Age in ‘The History of Marvel Comics: Black Panther’ Podcast

In the third episode of podcast series The History of Marvel Comics: Black Panther, dive into pivotal series BLACK PANTHER (1998), an important turning point in T’Challa’s history that introduced a new sensibility, the return of classic characters, and even introduced the Dora Milaje.

This six episode documentary podcast is hosted by New York Times best-selling author Nic Stone, who explores the comic book origins of the Black Panther through conversations with the creators who shaped T’Challa’s journey, celebrating the innately Afro-Futuristic world of Wakanda, while analyzing the larger social impact of the character. Both new and lifelong fans will get a behind-the-scenes look in a definitive tell-all of how T’Challa came to be Black Panther, and how he and Wakanda have evolved since.

Listen to the third episode now featuring powerhouse Black Panther creator Christopher Priest, Marvel’s former editor-in-chief and Black Panther artist Joe Quesada, comics creator and critic Evan Narcisse, and comics journalist Karama Horne on what made this decade of Black Panther a defining one.

Grab our top highlights below, and read the companion comics discussed in the first episode on Marvel Unlimited!

ON CHRISTOPHER PRIEST’S ENTRY INTO COMICS:

CHRISTOPHER PRIEST: So I went to a journalism school in Manhattan, and at that time in the late '70s they had a New York City high school internship program. And I signed up for, I think, four or five law firms, and Marvel Comics, because I saw Marvel on the list, and I went, oh, why not, you know? And ironically, I was a very reckless and irresponsible 17-year-old, you know. So, I blew off all of the law school interviews. I just pulled a no-show. But Marvel, oh, no, I'm going to that one. And I went to that interview, and I started there as an intern in 1978. I interned for a semester, and then right after that, I started picking up freelance work as a proof reader.

NIC STONE: By 1984, he'd worked his way up to a full time editor gig.

CHRISTOPHER PRIEST: They created a position that didn't exist for me, and I think that I may be [one of the first] African-American editors to ever work in the comics business.

NIC STONE: 11 years later, Marvel was bankrupt, and [the Marvel Knights imprint] had made some promising claims. The industry was waiting with bated breath. Would Black Panther, The Inhumans, The Punisher, and Daredevil bring Marvel back from the brink? Who would be on the creative team? Everybody wanted dibs, including Priest.

CHRISTOPHER PRIEST: I was all geared up for Daredevil, because that's one of my favorite characters, and I couldn't wait to get my hands on him, and my hooks in him.

NIC STONE: And the call finally came in 1998, but for a different character.

CHRISTOPHER PRIEST: And the guy said, Black Panther, and I went, “Who? What? Who? What?” No offense to anybody else, but the character had kind of languished. After a while, he was just kind of this guy in the back row of the Avengers. He was a character I was reluctant to write, not because I didn't like the character, but because it's such an uphill battle. At the time it was such an uphill battle to sell a Black character through that system.

ON CREATING THE DORA MILAJE:

CHRISTOPHER PRIEST: Wakanda is held together by a very carefully crafted alliance among these tribes, represented visually by the Dora Milaje.

NIC STONE: The Dora Milaje are also called the “adored ones” in the series.

CHRISTOPHER PRIEST: T'Chaka had forged an alliance among the tribes, represented by the nuns, the religious order of the Dora Milaje. They represent the warring tribes, and they each nominate a representative to be, sort of, this you know, wives in training.

NIC STONE: T'Chaka is T'Challa's father, just in case y'all didn't know. T'Challa's Dora Milaje are Nakia and Okoye, two young women who represent their respective tribes as the Black Panther's security detail, and also wives in training. Yeah, not great, but I actually want to pivot to Nakia's replacement, Queen Divine Justice, a name that gets me every time. A wisecracking activist from Chicago, who T'Challa randomly decided to make his new Dora Milaje. But, OK, we know nothing is actually random with T'Challa...