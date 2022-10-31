Celebrating the X-Men: The Animated Series legacy with X-Men '97

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of X-Men: The Animated Series we're reliving all of our favorite X-Memories. Earlier we shared the top moments of the classic animated series that debuted 30 years ago today along with some great memories and behind the scenes scoops from the people who made X-Men: The Animated Series the hit it became. Luckily, the legacy of the X-Men: Animated Series lives on thanks to the team at Marvel Studios who are hard at work on the upcoming animated series X-Men '97.

We got a bit of a glimpse earlier this summer during San Diego Comic-Con where the team showed some sneak peeks and announced that the original series was in story order on Disney+!