D23 Expo 2022: First Marvel Studios' ‘Werewolf By Night’ Trailer and Poster Revealed

Ready to dive further into the Multiverse? During Saturday’s Walt Disney Studios - Lucasfilm & Marvel Studios Presentation at D23 Expo 2022, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took to the stage to share a bevy of brand new announcements as the MCU dives further into Phase 4, 5, and 6 — aka, The Multiverse Saga.

In Hall D23, Kevin Feige was joined by director Michael Giacchino and the cast including Gael García Bernal and Laura Donnelly to share with the world that Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: Werewolf By Night, will premiere on Disney+ on October 7th. To add to that they unveiled the trailer for the first time ever to fans.