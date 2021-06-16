Loki: Episode 2 Event Report

Dark Tidings

Loki tells Mobius that the Variant is hiding from the TVA in apocalypses. Reflecting on what he has learned from his training, he states that Nexus Events happen when people do something they’re not supposed to leading to a cascade of other events, AKA “chaotic alterations of a predetermined outcome.” Loki then theorizes, for example, Ragnarok causes its complete destruction, so should he arrive in Asgard before that happens, he could “push the Hulk off the Rainbow Bridge” or “set fire to the palace,” and none of that would matter because it wouldn’t go against the dictations of the timeline because Ragnarok and Surtur will destroy them no matter what he does — everything and everyone is destined for imminent destruction — and as a result, the timeline will not branch as it will get destroyed anyway so the Variant can be hiding there and not produce a Nexus Event.

To test the theory, Mobius and Loki head to Pompeii, Italy, in 79AD. As Mobius monitors his Tempad for any temporal variance energy and signs of the timeline beginning to branch, Loki starts a commotion in the town square telling the crowd that he’s from the future, and that they will all die when the volcano erupts. As Loki promised, he delivers on the one variable they can count on — they can’t trust him, but they can trust that he loves to be right.

What We’re Fighting For

After a light bulb moment, Mobius realizes that the disasters the Variant is hiding are all naturally-occurring, sudden without any warning, and do not have any survivors. With a solid lead in their grasp, Mobius and Loki step away from the Archives and take a break. Finding common ground, the Trickster asks Mobius why he collects jet ski magazines. Mobius reflects that while most objects in history are kind of dumb, for a brief shining moment, there was a “beautiful union” between form and function. However, the agent’s never been on a jet ski because him showing up on a jet ski on the Sacred Timeline would surely cause a branch. He just reads about and admires them because they remind him what he’s fighting for. Mobius tells Loki to not get too hung up on what to believe and what not to believe — he just accepts what is. He said Loki’s origin as a Frost Giant from Jotunheim who is adopted by Odin of Asgard is just as ridiculous as the Time Keepers being three magic lizards who created the TVA.

Mobius tells him to not think too hard about where any of them really come from because it all sounds absurd; existence is chaos. While nothing makes sense, it’s the role of the TVA to make sense of it — his own glorious purpose. The TVA is his life, and it’s real because he believes it’s real.