Loki: Episode 3 Event Report

As they both prepare for another round with one another, they realized their stances are annoyingly identical — Loki with his daggers and the Variant with her machete. Once again, they’re interrupted when a burning meteorite suddenly smashed through the roof and lands right between them. Stepping out of the mining tent, Loki and the Variant see that they’ve landed in the middle of an apocalyptic disaster. Realizing where they are, the Variant declares Loki an idiot for transporting them to Lamentis-1, a moon whose planet is about to crash into and destroy it. “Of all the apocalypses saved on that TemPad, this is the worst. We’ll never make it off here,” shouts the Variant as they run across the moon avoiding the falling debris of the meteor storm. Despite hating each other, they pull each other out of danger’s way. The Variant explains she needs him alive because if he’s blown up, the TemPad blows up, and then she ends up blown up. But let’s make something clear, they are not a team.

Hiding out in another mining shack, as they both try to get their bearings, the Variant puts her two hands on Loki’s neck in order to enchant him. However, it doesn’t work — as Loki puts it, his mind is too strong. Too exhausted for another row, Loki proposes a truce — he has the TemPad and they won’t get very far if she’s trying to kill him every 30 seconds. Furious and defeated, the Variant makes it known that he interrupted her plan that was years in the making, and that the moment they get the TemPad working again, she’s heading back to the TVA to finish what she started. And she will kill him then.

What Makes A Loki A Loki?

Exiting the mining shack, the Variant is determined to find a power source somewhere on this moon — they need enough to travel through interdimensional time and space. Just because they’re stuck together on this current plan to find a town near the quarry, it doesn’t mean she wants to hear Loki’s voice every moment of the trek.