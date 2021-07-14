Loki: Episode 6 Event Report

The Multiversal War

In his office, He Who Remains remarks on their long and painful journey to get to him. The variants are perplexed by his casual demeanor, nonplussed by the scenario at hand — He lost, they found him. Determined to convince the pair that they can’t kill him, He pulls out a stack of papers that detail all their current and future dialogue; He knows what’s going to happen. He knows it all, and he’s seen it all; reassuring them he witnessed everything they’ve ever done, ever said, ever schemed, even their shared moment on Lamentis by the crater lake. He even knows of things that the TVA doesn’t. They never managed to get out of His game; every step they took (Lamentis, the Void), He paved the way for them. They simply just walked down the road he laid out. Cementing the fact, He pulls out another handful of paper revealing it contains what will happen. He tells Loki and Sylvie that there is only one outcome to this discussion. Livid, Sylvie questions why they’re even here. He Who Remains reminds them, “You know you can’t get to the end until you’ve been changed by the journey. This stuff, it needs to happen.” To get them in the right mindset to finish the quest, He asks Sylvie if she can really trust Loki, is she even capable of trusting anyone at all?

He Who Remains tells the Lokis He understand their moral objection to what the TVA does, and recognizes his methods are deceptive, but his mission never was. Without him and the TVA, everything burns. In a moment of vulnerability and honesty, He reveals He’s afraid of himself. To help them get the scope of who He is, He shares he’s been called many things: a ruler, a conqueror, He Who Remains, a jerk, but who He is isn’t as simple as a name.

Using his modified TemPad, He pulls up a projection to better belabor the point. A variant of himself, a scientist who lived on Earth in the 31st century, discovered there were universes stacked on top of his own. Other versions of them were discovering the same thing around the same time. In an effort to share knowledge and technology, the variants started making contact and traveling around to help others improve their own. They all lived in peace for a while, but not every version of himself was so pure and shared the same values. A variant viewed a new universe as a new land to be conquered. As such, the peace between realities erupted into all-out war—a Multiversal War—as each variant fought to preserve his own universe while annihilating the others. It was nearly the end of everything.

Diverging from the dogma, He explains that the first variant, the scientist, encountered a creature that was created from all the tears in reality—Alioth—capable of consuming time and space itself. He harnessed that temporal beast’s power and began experimenting on it. He was able to weaponize Alioth and end the Multiversal War. Once He did that, He isolated his timeline, managed the flow of time, and prevented any further branches. With that, he created the TVA—the Time Keepers and a highly efficient bureaucracy. Thanks to him, we all can enjoy eons of cosmic harmony. He’s not the devil; he’s the one that keeps them safe. And if they think what He has done is evil, He warns that his variants are worse. Those are the two options: stifling order or cataclysmic chaos. If they kill him, something far worse will fill that void. He’s been through every scenario; this is the only way. The TVA works.

Following his history lesson, Sylvie argues that all of this was a lie; that He is a liar. Loki questions if He will continue to prune innocent timelines. He Who Remains counters, no, they will. Representing the two options, He tells the duo they can kill him and destroy all that He has built, resulting in an infinite number of devils to contend with; or two, they can run the whole gamut themselves. He’s willing to give up control and power because He has been doing this for a very long time, and He’s tired. He’s old and “this game is for the young, the hungry.” He’s been searching for a replacement for a long time, and it turns out, that replacement came in two—the two of them. If they kill him, they’ll expose the Sacred Timeline, or they can now be in charge and lead the TVA however they want, as benevolent leaders if they wish.

Frustrated with Sylvie’s refusal to understand the greater stakes, He reminds her that pruning her timeline wasn’t personal; it was practical, and she needs to grow up. Before any of them acts self-righteous, He reminds Loki and Sylvie that they’ve all done terrible and horrific things — as hypocrites, liars, murderers — but this time, they can do that for good reason.