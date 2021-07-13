‘Loki’: Sophia Di Martino on Completing Sylvie’s Mission

Do you ever finish a task you’ve been working towards for a long time and then just feel absolutely nothing upon completion? It’s not the best feeling in the world, and it’s what Sylvie is going through at the end of Marvel Studios’ Loki. When we first meet the Loki Variant, she’s hellbent on taking down the Time Variance Authority and stopping whoever’s behind it. The last we see her in the finale, she’s sunken down onto the floor after killing He Who Remains with the realization that it wasn’t fulfilling as she’d hoped it would be, as Loki cautioned.

Though Sylvie’s introduced in the very first episode of the series, viewers didn’t really get to know her until she’s unveiled at the end of Episode 2. But still, she’s incredibly guarded with tall walls built up around her to protect herself from everything — both physical fights and feelings. Slowly, those walls begin to come down as she grows closer to Loki, but even their mutual feelings can’t stop Sylvie from her mission she’s been on since the very beginning. She wants revenge, no matter what it takes, and she’s not going to let anyone stand in her way.

In Episode 6, “For All Time. Always.,” Loki and Sylvie arrive at the Citadel at the End of Time and are greeted by He Who Remains who reveals himself to be the TVA puppet-master and creator. He’s also got a proposition for the two of them: What if they take over the TVA and run it together, on the same timeline? Loki seems swayed by He Who Remains’ reasoning, but Sylvie isn’t buying it. After an all-out brawl which culminates in a passionate kiss between Loki and Sylvie, it seems they might have reached a middle ground...until Sylvie pushes Loki through a Time Door with He Who Remains’ TemPad.

“She's been on her mission her whole life to get to whoever is behind the TVA, who robbed her life from her, and who took that little girl,” Sophia Di Martino tells Marvel.com. “The anger that she had as a little girl has just been growing and growing and growing her whole life, to this point, where the guy who caused it, in her eyes, is standing right in front of her. She thinks that killing him is going to make her feel better. That feeling in that moment is stronger than any feelings she has for Loki.”

It’s a shocking twist, but also one that has been brewing for a while. Sylvie and Loki claim to trust one another, but do they really? Loki himself points out that Sylvie can’t trust, and he can’t be trusted, putting the two of them in a sticky situation.

“It's quite a problem. It works both ways as well. Maybe Loki can't trust and Sylvie can't be trusted. If you can't trust someone, then can they trust you? Nothing works, does it, if you don't trust each other? It's just broken.”