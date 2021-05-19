TV Shows
Published May 19, 2021

‘Loki’: Miss Minutes Welcomes You to the Time Variance Authority

Welcome y'all!

by Rachel Paige

Welcome to the Time Variance Authority! Say hello to Miss Minutes, who’s here to catch you up on everything before you stand trial for your crimes! Before you know it, you’ll be in front of a judge — just don’t forget to take a ticket!

This is the weird world Loki finds himself thrust into (literally) in the latest spot for Marvel Studios’ Loki. He seems to have sent the timeline into chaos, and now he also might be the only one to help fix it. Just...no daggers for him today. 

Watch the brand new spot for Loki above, and the new original series starts streaming on Disney+ Wednesday, June 9. Because haven’t you heard? Wednesdays are the new Fridays

Oh, and don’t forget to let the TVA know how they’re doing!

Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer. 

Looking for more mischief? Find more Loki on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

This is just the beginning of the Phase 4 news. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details and sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! And be sure to follow Disney+ on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram for more.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Podcasts

Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM to Premiere First Original Scripted Podcast Series, ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord’ on June 1

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

A New Black Panther Comic Book Series Launches This August

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Winter Comes for the White Widow & Red Guardian in 'Winter Guard' #1

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Gear

Epic Infinity Saga Collection Celebrates Milestone Moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Comics

Runaways Celebrates 100-Issues with Giant-Sized Spectacular

In this article: Loki, Loki, Miss Minutes, Time Variance Authority, Disney+

Related

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: The Women of Westview

More Wanda, Monica, and Agatha coming your way!

2 days ago

TV Shows

Meet Agent Mobius in New “Loki” Clip

Did you know time passes differently in the TVA?

2 days ago

Movies

Special Look at Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova's Sisterly Relationship in 'Black Widow'

See the Marvel Studios film July 9 in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access!

2 days ago

Comics

Luciano Vecchio Spotlights Marvel’s LGBTQ+ Characters and Moments in ‘Marvel’s Voices: Pride’ #1 Introduction

Get a sneak peek at the intro today and pick it up on June 23!

5 days ago