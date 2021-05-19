‘Loki’: Miss Minutes Welcomes You to the Time Variance Authority

Welcome to the Time Variance Authority! Say hello to Miss Minutes, who’s here to catch you up on everything before you stand trial for your crimes! Before you know it, you’ll be in front of a judge — just don’t forget to take a ticket!

This is the weird world Loki finds himself thrust into (literally) in the latest spot for Marvel Studios’ Loki. He seems to have sent the timeline into chaos, and now he also might be the only one to help fix it. Just...no daggers for him today.

Watch the brand new spot for Loki above, and the new original series starts streaming on Disney+ Wednesday, June 9. Because haven’t you heard? Wednesdays are the new Fridays!

Oh, and don’t forget to let the TVA know how they’re doing!

Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer.

