TV Shows
Published June 28, 2021

‘Loki’: Watch the New Mid-Season Sneak Peek Now

Every Loki has their time.

by Rachel Paige
1:57
Mid-Season Sneak Peek | Marvel Studios’ Loki | Disney+

With three episodes down and only three more episodes to go, things are still just only getting started with Marvel Studios’ Loki, streaming exclusively on Disney+. 

A brand new mid-season sneak peek reminds us that yes, Loki is still up to his usual tricks — but this time, he’s got the Time Variance Authority breathing down his neck over them. Can a mischievous scamp change his ways? Agent Mobius sure thinks so, telling the God of Mischief: “I believe, stupidly, you can be whatever you want to be. Even someone good.” 

The trailer also reveals a little bit more of the dangerous Loki Variant the TVA has been hunting all season, Sylvie. And if you ask Loki, he should have the same amount of security as her because anything less than that is insulting

Watch the brand new sneak peek in the video above, and don't forget, Wednesdays are the new Fridays

Looking for more mischief? Find more Loki on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

This is just the beginning of the Phase 4 news. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details and sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! And be sure to follow Disney+ on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram for more.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

‘Loki’: Watch the New Mid-Season Sneak Peek Now

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: ‘Loki’ Episode 3

Comics

Jamie McKelvie Joins Kelly Thompson for Landmark 'Captain Marvel' #30

Comics

June 30's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

Who Is Sylvie Lushton, AKA Enchantress?

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Loki, Agent Mobius, Sylvie, Ravonna Renslayer, Time Variance Authority, Disney+, Loki

Related

1:57

Trailers & Extras

Mid-Season Sneak Peek | Marvel Studios’ Loki | Disney+

Every Loki has their time. Marvel Studios' Loki continues with new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+.

2 hours ago

Comics

Who Is Sylvie Lushton, AKA Enchantress?

An avenging hero, or a scheming spellcaster? You decide!

2 days ago

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: ‘Loki’ Episode 3

Maybe love is mischief?

2 days ago

TV Shows

‘Loki’: Meet Sophia Di Martino’s Variant, Sylvie

"The universal wants to break free, so it manifests chaos."

4 days ago