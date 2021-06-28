‘Loki’: Watch the New Mid-Season Sneak Peek Now

With three episodes down and only three more episodes to go, things are still just only getting started with Marvel Studios’ Loki, streaming exclusively on Disney+.

A brand new mid-season sneak peek reminds us that yes, Loki is still up to his usual tricks — but this time, he’s got the Time Variance Authority breathing down his neck over them. Can a mischievous scamp change his ways? Agent Mobius sure thinks so, telling the God of Mischief: “I believe, stupidly, you can be whatever you want to be. Even someone good.”

The trailer also reveals a little bit more of the dangerous Loki Variant the TVA has been hunting all season, Sylvie. And if you ask Loki, he should have the same amount of security as her because anything less than that is insulting.

Watch the brand new sneak peek in the video above, and don't forget, Wednesdays are the new Fridays.

