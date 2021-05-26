TV Shows
Published May 26, 2021

The Time Has Come for New ‘Loki’ Posters

Here's who you'll find at the TVA!

by Rachel Paige

Welcome to the Time Variance Authority — aka, the TVA. When we next see Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s surrounded by a new crew of co-workers, but will they be able to keep track of his tricks?

Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios’ Loki, four brand new character posters have arrived for the upcoming Disney+ series, with Loki front and center. Joining him are TVA Agent Mobius, along with Ravonna and Hunter B-15. 

Take a look at the four brand new posters below, and Loki premieres in just two weeks! That’s right, Wednesdays are the new Fridays with Loki kicking off on Wednesday, June 9. 

loki
loki

Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer. 

Loki premieres Wednesday, June 9. 

In this article: Loki, Loki, Disney+, Time Variance Authority

'Loki' Character Posters

