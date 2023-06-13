TV Shows
Published June 13, 2023

Marvel's 'Spidey and his Amazing Friends' Thwips a Fourth Season

Peter, Gwen, and Miles are joined by more heroes and baddies for web-slinging adventures!

by Marvel
Spidey and his Amazing Friends

Earlier today at the Annecy International Animation Festival, Disney Branded Televsion was proud to share the news that Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends is greenlit for a fourth season!

The first full-length Marvel series for preschoolers, Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends follows the adventures of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales as they team up with Iron Man, Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Black Panther to defeat foes like Rhino, Doc Ock and Green Goblin and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day.

Season four of the hit series will once again introduce even more new heroes and baddies for the Spidey team to interact with and be part of their adventures. 

Swing into the fun on Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends on Disney Junior and Disney Channel and on Disney+!

In this article: Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends, Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Ghost-Spider (Gwen Stacy), Spider-Man (Peter Parker)

