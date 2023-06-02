TV Shows
Published June 2, 2023

'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur': Edward James Olmos Guest Stars as Molecule Man in Season 2

Catch Molecule Man in the first episode of Season 2!

by Marvel
marvel moon girl

A new foe enters the fray for Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Season 2! Starting with the premiere episode, Edward James Olmos will guest star as Molecule Man — a powerful being with the ability to manipulate nonliving organic matter. Often feeling like there was no place for him, he escaped to a whole new planet and used his powers to create an incredible world of natural wonder, soon making it a popular destination for aliens and beings across the multiverse! 

When creating the character, the creative team behind the show searched for an actor whose voice was powerful enough to face off with Lawrence Fishburne, who voices The Beyonder. Enter Olmos, who the team thought was a perfect fit. Molecule Man was one of The Beyonder's main antagonists, and first made his Marvel Comics debut in FANTASTIC FOUR #20, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. 

molecule man

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.

Based on Marvel's hit comic books, the action-packed, funny, and heartwarming series is currently available on Disney Channel and Disney+.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

J. Michael Straczynski Returns to Marvel in 'Captain America' #1

Games

Watch the Marvel Contest of Champions Livestream for Dev Updates and In-Game Giveaways

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

The X-Men '97 Team Join Mutantkind's Biggest Night in a New 'X-Men: Hellfire Gala' #1 Variant Cover

Comics

Meet Miguel O’Hara, Spider-Man 2099

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Moon Girl (Lunella Lafayette), Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Molecule Man (Owen Reece), Devil Dinosaur

Related

TV Shows

Attention 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' Fans! Enter the LIVE LIKE LUNELLA Contest

Do you have a unique sense of roller skate style? Or are you an aspiring scientist? Starting today, fans can enter to win!

1 day ago

TV Shows

Cobie Smulders Guest Stars on Latest Episode of 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur'

The episode debuts Saturday, April 29 at 10:00 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel and is now streaming on Disney+

1 month ago

Comics

April 19's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Celebrate She-Hulk's major milestone, behold the conclusion to Jason Aaron's epic 'Avengers' run, and more in this week's comics!

1 month ago

Games

MARVEL SNAP Unleashes New Season Animals Assemble

These aren't your average pets. Time to show these Super Humans who's in charge. ANIMALS ASSEMBLE!

1 month ago