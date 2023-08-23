The Fantastic Four: Explorers of the Multiverse

Throughout their tenure on the series—which lasted approximately 108 issues—Jack Kirby and Stan Lee developed Marvel’s cosmic universe, introducing countless new dimensions and space empires. You've got the Blue Area of the Moon in FANTASTIC FOUR #13, Sub-Atomica—part of the Microverse—in issue #16, Attilan home of the Inhumans in issue #47, the Negative Zone in issue #51, and even the Planet Kral IV in issues #90-94 which is populated by Skrulls imitating New York City in the 1930s! And that was just the beginning. Since then, an army of creators have added their own unexplored, fascinating destinations to Fantastic Four canon.

INTERDIMENSIONAL, MEDDLING KIDS!

The Fantastic Four have long been considered the First Family of the Marvel Universe, but that title became all the more applicable in 1968's FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL #6 when Stan Lee and Jack Kirby introduced the world to Sue Storm and Reed Richard’s first child: Franklin Richards! But who would have expected that this wee bundle of joy would grow up to be one of the most powerful beings on the planet with the power to rewrite reality?

Franklin accidentally used those abilities to age himself into an adult in FANTASTIC FOUR #245, but managed to put psychic dampeners on his own mind before reverting back to being a child. And, thanks to a bit of time travel with his grandpa Nathaniel Richards, Franklin spent some time as a teen hero and became the founder of Fantastic Force starting in FANTASTIC FOUR #376. Since then he's: shunted the heroes who fell fighting Onslaught into a pocket universe, joined the Future Foundation, and helped rewrite the Multiverse after SECRET WARS (2015). Of late, he’s been going by the name Powerhouse while splitting time between Krakoa and his parents after rewriting his own DNA to make him a mutant!