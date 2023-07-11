TV Shows
Published July 11, 2023

More 'Spidey and His Amazing Friends' Coming This Summer!

The hit series brings Web-Spinners and new friends like Lockjaw, The Thing and more!

by Marvel

Announced earlier today, fans of the hit animated series on Disney Junior, Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, can get excited because this summer the gang is back along with some new friends, some new suits and tech and a whole new batch of adventures. This time, Peter, Gwen, Miles and the gang are Web-Spinners!

Spidey and His Amazing Friends - Web-Spinners

Joining the Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends cast this summer is The Thing (voiced by Andy Milder), Ms. Marvel's teleporting dog, Lockjaw (voiced by Dee Bradley Baker) and the power-hungry robot supervillain Zola (voiced by Trevor Devall). They will be joining the ranks of the popular Marvel heroes and villains who have appeared in the hit Disney Junior series (including Iron Man, Hulk, Black Panther, Rhino, Doc Ock and Green Goblin). 

 

These new characters arrive just in time for the new "Web-Spinners" storyline beginning in August in which Spidey, with the help of Iron Man, creates new hi-tech suits and gear that lets the Spidey Team stop baddies and help people —not just in their friendly neighborhood, but now all over the world!

The first episode titled "Stolen WEB-Quarters" premieres August 18 on Disney Channel and Disney Junior and sees Zola taking over the WEB-Quarters and Team Spidey must figure out how to stop him from stomping all over the city.

Check out the images of the new characters coming this August to Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Sinister Four: Every Historic Marvel Universe Moment Witnessed by the Essex Clones

Comics

‘Secret Invasion’: The Greatest Reveals and Most Surprising Skrull Moments

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Mary Jane Wins Big in Her First Appearance as Jackpot in 'Amazing Spider-Man' #31

Games

MARVEL SNAP's New Season Takes Flight with Rise of the Phoenix

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

‘Secret Invasion’: Samuel L. Jackson on Nick Fury’s ‘Skrullmance’

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends, Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Ghost-Spider (Gwen Stacy), The Thing (Benjamin Grimm), Lockjaw

Related

Comics

Marvel's Stormbreakers Spotlight the Amazing Animals of the Marvel Universe in New Covers

Check out the August collection of Marvel’s Stormbreakers Variant Covers that feature your favorite heroes teaming up with the cast of the upcoming 'Marvel Unleashed' limited series.

4 hours ago

Comics

July 12's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Remember Ms. Marvel, hear Krakoa speak, discover Carnage's new purpose, and more in this week's comics!

1 day ago

Comics

Marvel's Halloween Trick-or-Read Returns with Five Great Titles

Pick up issues of 'Amazing Spider-Man,' 'Captain Marvel,' 'Moon Knight,' 'Star Wars: The High Republic,' and 'Spidey and His Amazing Friends' at your local comic shop on October 4.

1 day ago

Games

MARVEL SNAP's New Season Takes Flight with Rise of the Phoenix

This summer will be a scorcher! Get ready for one of the most iconic X-Men storylines to arrive in MARVEL SNAP!

6 days ago