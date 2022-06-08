‘Ms. Marvel’: Every Single Hidden Reference at AvengerCon

[RELATED: 'Ms. Marvel’: The Easter Egg Paradise of AvengerCon]

ANT-MAN

Clearly, word about Scott Lang getting extra big in San Francisco has gotten out and there’s a whole display for “Gigantic Dude” at AvengerCon — complete with the little ferry Scott found Sonny Burch on while trying to recover Hank Pym’s lab.

Speaking of Pym, if you’re looking for Pym Particles for yourself, a nearby sign reads, — “you too can change your size with Pym Particles.” If you’re looking for a drink, be sure to grab Pym Particles Punch that promises to help consumers, “grow into a gigantic dude.”

All this is nestled by the larger-than-life ANT-SNACKS located inside an ant-sized overturned popcorn container. And be careful where you step, considering there are little (fake) ants crawling all over the floor.

THOR

Looking for Thor? Just follow the Rainbow Bridge that has been painted onto the floor of AvengerCon. This path leads visitors right to the center where they can actually meet Thor (please note: not the real Thor), in an ornate Viking chair. If you want some props for the photo opp, stop by the Asgard Armor for all your weapons needs, and/or the Asgard merch booth where you can dress head-to-toe in rainbow Asgard Pride!

If you’ve got the appetite of a Norse god, head over to The Realm of Asgard snacks which has everything you could ever want to munch on: turkey legs, Bifrost macaroni, dried fish, deep-fried pickles, chicken fingers, sausage on a stick, Odin’s scotch and eggs, and Thor’s Mjölnir ale. As for souvenirs, be sure to pick up The Hills of Asgard role-playing game, and or the hardcover of Build Your Own Rainbow Bridge: Meditation and Self-Improvement the Asgardian Way.