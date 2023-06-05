TV Shows
Published June 5, 2023

Tickets for Original Documentary ‘Stan Lee’ Available Now

Premiering at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival on June 10!

by Marvel
stan lee

Tickets for Stan Lee, an all-new original documentary about the legendary creator, are available now. Premiering at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, Stan Lee will first screen for crowds there before arriving on Disney+ on June 16, 2023. 

The documentary weaves together personal recorded footage from Lee, along with recorded recollections of his career never before seen by the public. These are accompanied by archived interview clips, newsreels, and models that immerse viewers in Lee's world, in addition to hearing from some of his closest friends and collaborators.

In late 2022, Marvel.com celebrated what would have been Lee's 100th birthday and honored his life and legacy legacy as the co-creator of such legendary characters as Spider-ManFantastic FourIron ManBlack PantherThe Incredible HulkX-MenThorSilver SurferAnt-ManNick FuryThe Avengers and hundreds more. We've seen Stan in the pages of Marvel Comics as well as on-screen with Marvel Studios' many cameos

 

