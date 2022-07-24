SDCC 2022: Marvel Studios' 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Trailer and Poster Released

San Diego Comic-Con is once again in full swing, and that can only mean one thing: Marvel Studios has returned to Hall H! During the blockbuster Marvel Studios panel at the convention center, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took the stage to thunderous cheers and applause to announce what’s coming next out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in theaters and streaming on Disney+.

Fans won’t have to wait long for the next Phase 4 title with 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' debuting exclusively on Disney+ August 17, 2022. Directors Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, and head writer Jessica Gao, were joined by cast members Tatiana Maslany, Ginger Gonzaga and Jameela Jamil for a lively Q&A about the new series and debut the new trailer.