‘She-Hulk’ Episode 9 — Jennifer Walters vs. K.E.V.I.N.

Later, Jen sulks back into her room, with her mom calling downstairs that she’s thinking about moving some bookcases and could use Girl Hulk’s help. Jen yells back that it’s She-Hulk, or she was She-Hulk, but not anymore. Lamenting to us, Jen muses “I know is what I said I wanted but this doesn’t feel right. This isn’t even a reluctant Super Hero story. I’m just getting screwed over.”



She tries texting Bruce again, but the message isn’t delivered. What about talking to Emil? He might understand and Summer Twilights might be a good place to escape to for a few days. “I’m not running from my problems. It’s a mental health break,” Jen declares.



Arriving at Summer Twilights, Jen is greeted by Wrecker who sets her up in a guest room. Later offering her some tea, Wrecker mentions that Jen will probably have a lot to talk about in group tomorrow. But Jen doesn’t really want to go to group, she just wants to talk to Emil. Where is he, anyway?



Nikki, meanwhile, is on her own little journey. She uploads the embarrassing video of Jen dancing in college to Intelligencia, and like clockwork, HulkKing reaches out to her. There’s a private meeting tonight and Nikki should come. Only one problem: they think a bro is coming, not Nikki. Hey Pug, are you busy?



Pug isn’t so sure this plan is going to work, but Nikki is on top of it. She’s puts a headphone in Pug’s ear, and she’s going to be there talking to him all night. Also, it’s important that Pug blend in and should refer to all women as “females.” Once inside, Pug meanders around with the rest of the bros, who complain about the fact that now there’s a She-Hulk AND a Lady Thor? Come on. With a little push from Nikki, Pug enters the conversation, simply stating, “Females, am I right?”



This gets, ugh, Todd’s attention. Todd welcomes Pug into their world and starts going on a rampage about how She-Hulk wouldn’t even have her powers without the Hulk, so why do all the dudes have to act like she earned it? The way Todd sees, it, super powers should go to the person best suited for the job. Via the headphone, Nikki instructs Pug to mention that Jen got things through nepotism, and Todd is into it. But how did Todd get into all of this in the first place?



That’s when Todd reveals his dastardly plan: he created Intelligencia. He’s HulkKing. Addressing the room now, Todd is so proud that they showed everyone that She-Hulk is a monster, and they’re just getting started! (He does a weird little jumpy kick on stage to show his excitement.) Also, there’s a surprise guest here, the Abomination! Emil enters to cheer and claps in full Abomination mode — and don’t forget, he promised not to do this anymore.



Unfortunately, this is the exact moment Jen enters the room. She gazes up at Emil, shocked to see him transformed into Abomination. Also, Todd is shocked to see Jen. She doesn’t have time to unpack whatever’s happening with Todd right now, scolding Emil that he promised not to do this anymore.



That’s when Nikki bursts into the room, too, to inform Jen that they’ve got to get out of there. Todd created Intelligencia and he’s HulkKing! Revealing more about his plan, Todd informs Jen that he hired Josh to seduce Jen and steal her blood so they could synthesize it. Now, Todd’s going to become a Hulk, too.



Is too much happening? Yes. Jen is bewildered. Not at Todd, but at the show. “This can’t possibly be where this season was going,” She says, absolutely flabbergasted.



But, no time to dwell on that, as Titania bursts through the side of the building. And if that’s not enough, Bruce jumps in out of nowhere.



As Todd lunges as Jen, Abomination scoops her out of the way. All Bruce sees is that Abomination has Jen, so those two start battling it out. Elsewhere Titania is just flinging Intelligencia bros around the room.



“This is a mess. None of these storylines make any sense. Is this working for you?” Jen asks, needing to know our opinion.



Clearly, the show isn’t working for someone — but don’t adjust your television screens! Now on the Marvel Disney+ landing page, Jen starts yelling through the title card for Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk. After smashing through that, she peers at the different tiles before landing on Marvel Studios’ Assembled. That’ll do. She swings into that show.



Congratulations, Jen. You’ve broken the fourth wall and welcome to the real world. She marches out of a soundstage on The Walt Disney Studios lot and crosses across the campus before ducking into the She-Hulk production offices. Inside, she finds a bunch of She-Hulk writers who are utterly shocked to see her standing there.



“What the hell, you guys,” She asks them. “What kind of stupid finale is this?”



According to the writers, this is a twist for the show! “There are certain things that are supposed to happen in a Super Hero story,” one of writers tells Jen. She’s not buying it. Why can’t we do things differently?



Well, this is the story that Kevin wants. Ok, so be it. Jen wants to talk to Kevin. The writers erupt into laughter. No one talks to Kevin. Kevin’s value is immeasurable. The writers would murder to protect Kevin.



Jen’s not buying it. She’s going to go talk to Kevin.



Marching into the Marvel Studios office, Jen is greeted by a friendly receptionist who first makes her sign a very long, extensive Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA). Then the receptionist calls security on her anyway, so why did she have to sign?? Well, everyone’s gotta sign the NDA.



The Marvel Studios security offers are no match for She-Hulk, as she easily picks them off one by one passing through the hallways on her way to have a little chat with Kevin.



Finally arriving at his closed-off space, Jen finds a room full of monitors as the Marvel Studios fanfare blares in the background. What are we watching here, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Endgame, Black Panther…Jen’s bewildered.