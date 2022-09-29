‘She-Hulk’ Episode 7: Jennifer Walters vs. Emil Blonsky, Wrecker, Man-Bull, El Aguila, Saracen, Porcupine, and Josh

Not exactly what Jen wanted to do on Sunday, but ok. It’s not like she had anything else planned (this is a direct dig at you, Josh). Driving up to Emil’s retreat, “Summer Twilights,” Jen constantly checks her phone for updates but there’s nothing. Nadda. Zip.



Arriving at Summer Twilights, Chuck suggests that Jen put on her “green suit” just in case. So inside Chuck and She-Hulk talk to Emil. He explains that he got too close to an electric fence trying to save his favorite chicken, and that’s probably what happened. Chuck recalibrates the inhibitor, and that was easy peasy! Time to go home.



Chuck peels it out of the Summer Twilights driveway, while Jen stays behind to walk out with Emil. Not wanting to waste any more time there, she says her goodbyes to him and heads to her car when suddenly, out of nowhere, a bull and a matador come charging at her car. Ok, it’s actually El Aguila and Man-Bull (he’s a weird science experiment, don’t ask). The two introduce themselves to Jen, but she’d much rather they apologize to her car, with money, which is now destroyed.



Emil explains that these two men are just working through some deep seeded identity issues and what they’re doing is perfectly fine and healthy. Jen is more focused on her totaled car. Emil can’t help but wonder if life has presented an opportunity to Jen here, and maybe she shouldn’t be in such a hurry to get back home. The mechanic won’t be able to get there until later this afternoon, which now means Jen has time to kill at Summer Twilights.



Oh, also there’s no cell reception. Or wi-fi. This is absolutely Jen’s nightmare.



Emil walks Jen to their ceremonial sweat lodge, but Jen is not sweating it out in a yurt today. She is determined to find reception bars. Wandering around the grounds, she tries her hardest to find any sign of service when she stumbles around a building on the edge of the property — one bar!



Heading inside, Jen quickly discovered that she’s disrupting one of Emil’s talking circles. Man-Bull and El Aguila are there, along with Porcupine (he’s a porcupine), and Saracen (a vampire). The men keep talking about their feelings and vulnerability, and Jen can’t help but watch from the sidelines. That’s when the door opens and it’s that guy?



Do you remember that guy? It’s okay if you don’t, Jen’s got us covered with a PREVIOUSLY ON, as we flashback to Episode 2. He’s part of the Wrecking Crew that attacked her in the alley behind her house. And now you’re up to speed!



Jen wastes no time charging at him and tossing him, Wrecker, across the room. Emil will have none of this, though, and insists that Jen needs to sit in the calming chair immediately. Or, she could join their circle and talk through some of her issues (ahem, anger) with the rest of the group.



Surprisingly, Jen chooses the latter and joins the circle — but she doesn’t want to share. Everyone is up in arms at this, pointing out that something is clearly going on with her because she’s throwing people across the room and glued to her phone. Emil asks again, is there anything she wants to get off her chest?