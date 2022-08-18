TV Shows
Published August 18, 2022

‘She-Hulk’: Every Song From the Disney+ Series

Court is now in session.

by Rachel Paige
she-hulk attorney at law

Who’s that girl? It’s the closing song at the end of Episode 1 of Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and the answer is simple: It’s Jennifer Walters. And she just happens to also be a Hulk (thank an accidental dose of Bruce Banner’s blood for that one). 

The new series, now streaming on Disney+, revolves around unassuming 30-something Jennifer Walters and follows her through her day-to-day in Los Angeles as she tries to be the best lawyer she can be, while also struggling with her personal love life. That’s made even more difficult after she’s involved in a car accident with her cousin Bruce Banner — yes, that Bruce Banner — and some of his gamma-laced blood gets into her system. Now, whether Jen likes it or not, she’s a Hulk, too.

Wondering what tunes you heard in the first episode? Find every song featured in Episode 1 below! 

EPISODE 1 – “A NORMAL AMOUNT OF RAGE”

Jen Walter’s world is turned upside down when a freak accident leaves her with superpowers. 

  • “Money On It” by Together Pangea
  • “Next Thing You Know” by Robin & The Rocks
  • “Asleep in the Clouds” by Wenda Williamson
  • “I Want to Be With You” by George Simms
  • “Fast (Motion)” by Saweetie
  • “Porro Bonito” by Orquesta Ritmo De Sabanas
  • “Cumbia Caletera” by Tito Nunez y su Orquesta
  • “Licked and Live on Ludlow” by Deep East Music
  • “Who’s That Girl?” by Eve
  • “Banaito Y Perfumao” by Fernando Cavazos

Need a lawyer? Call 1-877-SHE-HULK, and follow Jennifer Walters on TwitterFacebookInstagram, and find Marvel now on TikTok!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’: Episode 1 — Jennifer Walters vs. Bruce Banner

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Gear

Marvel Receives Two Toy of the Year Nominations for 2022

Comics

'Strange' Writer Jed MacKay Breaks Down Doctor Strange's Return

Comics

A New Era of 'Fantastic Four' Begins with Ryan North & Iban Coello

Comics

America Chavez Teams Up with Loki in a New ‘Marvel’s Voices’ Arc

In this article: She-Hulk, She-Hulk (Jennifer Walters), Disney+

Related

Comics

Best Lawyers in the Marvel Universe

When you need to lawyer up, who are you going to call?

7 hours ago

4:24

Trailers & Extras

Red Carpet Best Moments | Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, and the rest of the stars and creative team behind Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law discuss the incredible series now streaming on Disney+

9 hours ago

Games

Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: She-Hulk (Origin)

She-Hulk (Origin) mounts a heroic defense in MARVEL Puzzle Quest!

13 hours ago

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’: Episode 1 — Jennifer Walters vs. Bruce Banner

Weird stuff just kind of finds you when you’re a Hulk.

23 hours ago