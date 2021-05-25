Tom Hiddleston's Most Memorable Loki Scenes

Before we near the premiere of Marvel Studios' Original Series Loki, on June 9, exclusively on Disney+, let's assess our favorite God of Mischief moments!

While you compile your favorite Loki moments, EW asked their latest cover star Hiddleston what he considers his most memorable Loki scenes.

Highlights include:

Hiddleston singled out the scene when Loki discovered his true parentage; he was not the son of Odin, but a descendent of the Frost Giants.

"That's the creation, in a way, of Loki's status as a villain, is this intense feeling of marginalization and isolation, [and] that he does not belong, that Thor is not his brother," Hiddleston told EW. "I'll never forget doing that scene because I had such respect, and still do, for Sir Anthony Hopkins, and suddenly I was having to play tennis with him in a very emotional place."

Hiddleston naturally recognized one of the most memorable scene in the entire MCU when Hulk did not have the patience for the 'puny' Trickster God's long-winded monologue.

Hiddleston explained, "I had a piece of wire tied to my ankle and there was a mat on the floor, which was out of shot, and three of the strongest stunt guys holding the wire at the end behind the camera. The experience being yanked out of frame was one I will not forget in a hurry. For about two years after that, I couldn't go through airports anywhere in the world without somebody kind of going, 'Hey, Mr. Loki, I love it when you get Hulk smashed.' It became a bit of a thing in a fun way."

Loki takes a stand against Thanos after reconciling with his brother Thor.

On meeting Loki's end at the hand of the Mad Titan and accepting who he is, Hiddleston shared, "The redemption of Loki as a character was achieved in that moment of sacrifice and catharsis — that after all this time, after all this journey of feeling marginalized and fueled by jealous rage, he would risk his life to save his brother and call himself an Odinson. And I saw this perfect closure in a way."

Thankfully, we know this was not where Hiddleston's journey ends. Read all about Hiddleston's audition for the God of Thunder Thor, as well as his favorite moments from Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Endgame, and a bonus tease of the upcoming Loki by heading over to EW!

