D23 Expo 2022: Marvel Studios ‘Fantastic Four’

Ready to dive further into the Multiverse? During Saturday’s Walt Disney Studios - Lucasfilm & Marvel Studios Presentation at D23 Expo 2022, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took to the stage to share a bevy of brand new announcements as the MCU dives further into Phase 4, 5, and 6 — aka, The Multiverse Saga.

During the presentation, Kevin Feige unveiled the news that the Fantastic Four film will be directed by Matt Shakman, in theaters November 8, 2024.