Published September 10, 2022

D23 Expo 2022: Marvel Studios ‘Fantastic Four’

Matt Shakman returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Marvel's First Family

by Marvel
Ready to dive further into the Multiverse? During Saturday’s Walt Disney Studios - Lucasfilm & Marvel Studios Presentation at D23 Expo 2022, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took to the stage to share a bevy of brand new announcements as the MCU dives further into Phase 4, 5, and 6 — aka, The Multiverse Saga.

During the presentation, Kevin Feige unveiled the news that the Fantastic Four film will be directed by Matt Shakman, in theaters November 8, 2024.

Looking for more Marvel at D23 Expo? Explore the Marvel Studios booth and tune in to Marvel's official livestreams throughout the weekend!

D23 Expo 2022: First Trailer for ‘Secret Invasion’ Reveals the Skrulls’ Infiltration

D23 Expo 2022: First Marvel Studios' ‘Werewolf By Night’ Trailer and Poster Revealed

D23 Expo 2022: Marvel Studios' 'Armor Wars’ Confirms Return of Don Cheadle

D23 Expo 2022: Marvel Studios' ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

D23 Expo 2022: Marvel Studios ‘Fantastic Four’

