Marvel’s 2023 X-Men Election Begins Now

Prodigy possesses the power of psychomimetry, a form of telepathy that grants him the skills and knowledge of those in his proximity. This allows him equal mastery of any skill—mental or physical—as those around him. His ability to retain knowledge from those sources makes him an even more formidable mutant— one who is brilliant at biology, computers, martial arts, and strategic planning. David Alleyne may borrow from others, but he is one of a kind.

X-Men election voting will be open from 9:00 am ET, January 31, 2023 until 11:59 pm ET, February 3, 2023. The results, along with the full new X-Men team, will be unveiled during the Hellfire Gala in Marvel comics this July.

The 2023 X-Men Election runs Tuesday, January 31 through Friday, February 3.