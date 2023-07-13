Relationship Recap: Captain Marvel and War Machine

What do you get when you combine a galactic guardian and an armored soldier? One heckuva power couple! Carol Danvers and Lieutenant Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes, more widely known as Captain Marvel and War Machine, have been dating for a lengthy stint in the world of Marvel Comics. That’s not to say it’s been all fun and games. Since 2014, these two have been pushed together—and pulled apart—by their own responsibilities as heroes plus some crazy circumstances including alternate future timelines and death.

Understandably, there’s been some stress in the relationship. That’s why the timing has never been better for a multi-planet getaway. Rhodey and Carol do just that in LOVE UNLIMITED: CAPTAIN MARVEL AND WAR MACHINE #55-60. This six-part arc from the Marvel Unlimited app’s romance anthology series starts off with the couple in a challenging place: Rhodey is experiencing nightmares, and Carol is flat burnt out. Maybe a lavish alien vacation across space can rekindle their love? Worth a shot!

