Meet Jack Russell, Marvel's Werewolf by Night

Moon Knight and Werewolf by Night

During his first appearance in Doug Moench and Don Perlin’s WEREWOLF BY NIGHT (1972) #32, Moon Knight set out to hunt Russell down. Shortly after adopting his Moon Knight persona, mercenary Marc Spector was hired by the Committee to capture Russell alive for $10,000. Moon Knight tracked down and eventually knocked the Werewolf out after a brutal battle, thanks to the silver in his weapons and spiked gauntlets. But after taking Russell to the Committee’s headquarters, Moon Knight had a change of heart when he saw the group’s plans for the Werewolf and helped him escape.

After Russell briefly got more control over his lupine body, the Werewolf reemerged in a far more monstrous form and met Moon Knight again in MOON KNIGHT (1980) #29-30 by Moench and Bill Sienkiewicz. In that seminal story, Russell was targeted by Schuyler Belial and his Followers of the Left Hand Path cult, who wanted to capture him and ritualistically use his blood to become werewolves themselves. Although Russell asked Moon Knight for help, the Werewolf viciously attacked Khonshu’s avatar before the cult captured them both. Ultimately, Moon Knight and the Werewolf freed themselves, and the Werewolf killed Belial before running into the night.

Moon Knight and the Werewolf faced each other a few more times over the years, with the two coming to blows as often as they met. One of Spector and Russell’s most brutal encounters came in MOON KNIGHT (2006) #20 by Mike Benson and Mike Deodato Jr. During a kidnapping, Russell’s blood was used to empower the competitors of an underground werewolf fighting ring. When Moon Knight tried to rescue Russell, the Werewolf viciously tested his limits before the pair parted ways.