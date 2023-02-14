Kang the Conqueror’s Wackiest Schemes

Since his introduction in the 1960s, Kang the Conqueror has used his advanced technology and knowledge of the future to make trouble for the Avengers and other heroes. However, as is so often the case with time travel, things can get very weird, very fast. Here are seven of Kang’s wackiest stories from over the decades.

A Kang in King Arthur’s Court

While most Kang stories have focused on his attempts to conquer present day Earth, STRANGE TALES (1951) #134 illustrated his desire to take over everywhen. In that story, Uatu the Watcher transported Johnny Storm, AKA the Human Torch, and Ben Grimm, AKA the Thing, back to Camelot to stop Kang, who used his advanced technology to utterly defeat people still fighting with swords and shields.