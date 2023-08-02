Kate Pryde's Ninja Past, Explained

SHADOWCAT BEGINS

After she joined the X-Men as a young teenager, Kitty Pryde proved her resourcefulness and resilience to the team on numerous occasions. However, she still followed some of her immature impulses, such as the one that drove her to spontaneously follow her father to Japan after overhearing him make a suspicious deal in KITTY PRYDE AND WOLVERINE (1984) #1 by Chris Claremont and Al Milgrom. Shortly after she arrived in Japan and called her teammate Wolverine for help, Pryde was captured by Ogun, a mystical ninja master who once trained Logan.

After taking over Pryde's mind, Ogun put her through years of ninjutsu martial arts training in a few days, with her mutant phasing powers adding a whole new dimension to her combat skills. With complete control over Pryde, Ogun sent her to kill Wolverine. After that failed, Wolverine looked after Pryde and put her through another training regimen that tested her mind and body.

Although freed from Ogun's grasp, Pryde had matured during this process, so she chose the codename Shadowcat to reflect her new outlook in WOLVERINE AND KITTY PRYDE (1984) #5 by Claremont and Milgrom. Then, during their last confrontation, she realized she was truly free of his influence when she spared his life. However, Shadowcat and Wolverine ultimately killed Ogun in self-defense and returned to the X-Men.