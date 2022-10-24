MARVEL Puzzle Quest Celebrates Arcade PVP Day with His Top 5 Comic Appearances

Game On! When it comes to characters suited for appearances in video games, they don't come much more perfect than Arcade! MARVEL Puzzle Quest celebrates their 9 year anniversary this month, and as one of the newest characters to join the game, Arcade is also set to have is very own PVP Day on Tuesday, October 25th! Check out the full list of anniversary festivities for ways to score additional bonuses before the end of October. In the meantime, we've got a round-up of Arcade's five best stories in comics to illustrate his craziest schemes to date.

A mysterious assassin who has decided to put his vast intellect to work building incredibly detailed death traps, the villain has been tormenting the heroes of the Marvel Universe since 1977. But who is this evil mastermind and what are some of his most iconic schemes? We've got you covered!