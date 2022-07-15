Meet Namor, One of Marvel’s First Super Heroes

Namor’s Early History

Namor has gone on a lot of different adventures over the decades, but the most important of the hero’s early stories were retold in SAGA OF THE SUB-MARINER (1988), which starts with the unique circumstances of his birth. As the son of Atlantis’ Princess Fen and a sailor named Leonard McKenzie, Namor is an Atlantean/human hybrid. Additionally, he is also a mutant, a fact that has informed many of his adventures. As a result of his genetic makeup, Namor possesses incredible physical strength and durability. He’s also able to fly thanks to the little wings on his ankles.

Due to Atlantis’ fierce xenophobia, Namor was often treated poorly because of his unusual heritage, despite being heir apparent to the civilization’s throne. Still, as a youth, he had a few friends, including his cousin Dorma. Eventually, Namor killed several divers from the surface while recovering cargo from a sunken ship. His cousin, Prince Byrrah, then manipulated Namor’s grandfather, the Atlantean Emperor Thakorr, into sending the Sub-Mariner to the surface to get revenge on the world.

Namor arrived in New York City during World War II and proceeded to wreak havoc. However, after he learned more about what was happening and following an attempt by the Nazis to destroy Atlantis, the Sub-Mariner found himself teaming up with Jim Hammond, AKA the original Human Torch, and Steve Rogers, AKA Captain America, to fight the Nazis in Europe as a member of the Invaders.

When the war ended, Namor came home to Atlantis to find Byrrah and conspired to have him exiled. Then, he returned to the surface and joined the All-Winners Squad, which was essentially a continuation of the Invaders, until he was invited back to Atlantis for his grandfather’s birthday. When he arrived, though, he found many Atlanteans had been slaughtered and his grandfather was injured. Together with his cousin Namora, the Sub-Mariner returned to the surface to track down the attacker.

After fighting crime for several years, Namor returned to Atlantis, believing it impossible to bridge the gap between the human and Atlantean civilizations due to the bigotry he’d seen and experienced on the surface world. Soon, a series of earthquakes rocked Atlantis, killing his mother and grandfather. When Namor went to investigate their cause, he encountered Paul Destine, AKA Destiny, who had been part of the fateful expedition where Leonard McKenzie met Fen. Destiny took away Namor’s memories, and the Sub-Mariner ended up amnesic at a flop house in New York.